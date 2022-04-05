Deportivo Cali vs Boca Juniors prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021-22

Deportivo Cali and Boca Juniors get their Copa Libertadores campaign underway on Wednesday when they lock horns at the Estadio Deportivo Cali.

Both sides head into the game unbeaten in each of their last three outings and will be seeking to keep the ball rolling and kick-off their campaign on a high.

Deportivo Cali were denied a second consecutive victory in the Colombian top flight as they were held to a goalless draw by Deportivo La Equidad last Saturday.

This followed a 2-1 home win over Cortulua which saw their three-game winless run come to an end.

Deportivo Cali are currently 18th in the Apertura standings after picking up 12 points from 14 games.

Elsewhere, Boca Juniors were denied their third win on the trot last time out as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Arsenal de Sarandí.

Prior to that, they claimed successive 1-0 victories over Estudiantes and River Plate in the Argentine top flight.

Boca Juniors head into Wednesday’s game unbeaten in all but one of their last 17 games since last November, claiming 11 wins and five draws in that time.

Deportivo Cali vs Boca Juniors Head-To-Head

This will be the fifth-ever meeting between the two sides. Boca Juniors boast a superior record in their previous four encounters, claiming three wins. Deportivo Cali are yet to defeat the Argentine outfit, while the spoils have been shared once.

Deportivo Cali Form Guide: D-W-D-L-L

Boca Juniors Form Guide: D-W-W-L-W

Deportivo Cali vs Boca Juniors Team News

Deportivo Cali

While the duo of Jhon Vásquez and Oscar Segura are suspended domestically, they will be able to take part in the continental competition, giving manager Rafael Dudamel a full strength squad.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Boca Juniors

Pol Fernández, Carlos Izquierdoz and Diego Gonzalez are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Wednesday’s game.

Injured: Pol Fernández, Carlos Izquierdoz and Diego Gonzalez

Suspended: None

Deportivo Cali vs Boca Juniors Predicted XI

Deportivo Cali (4-2-3-1): Humberto Acevedo; Kevin Moreno, José Caldera, Jorge Marsiglia, Juan Franco, Carlos Robles; Sebastián Leyton, Christian Mafla; Teófilo Gutiérrez, Yony González; Agustin Vuletich

Boca Juniors (4-4-2): Agustín Rossi; Luis Advíncula, Jorge Figal, Marcos Rojo, Frank Fabra; Cristian Medina, Alan Varela, Juan Ramírez, Aaron Molinas; Sebastián Villa, Darío Benedetto

Deportivo Cali vs Boca Juniors Prediction

Boca Juniors head into the game as slight favorites to come away with maximum points given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides. The team from Argentina are unbeaten in seven away games, claiming five wins and two draws, and we predict they will keep this fine form going and claim the win on Wednesday.

Prediction: Deportivo Cali 0-2 Boca Juniors

