Deportivo Cali vs Corinthians prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Fresh off the back of ending their six-game winless run, Deportivo Cali take on Corinthians at the Estadio Deportivo Cali in Group E of the Copa Libertadores on Thursday.

The Brazilian outfit, on the other hand, head into the game on a two-match winning streak and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Deportivo Cali returned to winning ways on Sunday as they edged out Once Caldas 1-0 in the Colombian top flight.

Prior to that, they were on a six-game winless run across all competitions, picking up three draws and losing three in that time.

With four points from three games, Deportivo Cali are currently second in Group E, level on points with third-placed Club Always Ready.

Meanwhile, Corinthians sit at the top of the pile after picking up six points from a possible nine so far.

The Brazilians made it two wins from two last time out when they saw off Fortaleza 1-0 in Serie A.

Corinthians are unbeaten in six of their last seven games, with a 3-0 loss at Palmeiras on April 23 being the only exception.

Deportivo Cali vs Corinthians Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the two sides. Their first encounter came back in April, when the Brazilians claimed a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

Deportivo Cali Form Guide: W-D-L-L-D

Corinthians Form Guide: W-W-L-D-W

Deportivo Cali vs Corinthians Team News

Deportivo Cali

The hosts boast a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns heading into the game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Corinthians

Joao Pedro (thigh), Ruan Oliveira (cruciate) and Robson Bamb (thigh) will all sit out Thursday’s game through injuries.

Injured: Joao Pedro, Ruan Oliveira, Robson Bamb

Suspended: None

Deportivo Cali vs Corinthians Predicted XI

Deportivo Cali (4-1-4-1): Guillermo De Amores; Aldair Gutierrez, Miguel Nazarit, Jose Caldera, Christian Mafla; Carlos Robles; Jhon Vasquez, Edgard Camargo, Yimmi Congo; Kevin Velasco; Angelo Rodriguez

Corinthians (4-3-3): Cassio; Fagner, Gil, Raul Gustavo, Fabio Santos; Victor Cantillo, Maycon Barberan, Renato Augusto; Willian, Jos, Roger Guedes

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Deportivo Cali vs Corinthians Prediction

Deportivo Cali and Corinthians head into the game in contrasting form, with Corinthians being the better side at the moment. While the hosts will look to build on last Sunday’s win, we are tipping Corinthians to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Deportivo Cali 0-1 Corinthians

Edited by Peter P