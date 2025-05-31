Deportivo La Coruna vs Elche Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1, 2025 

Second-placed Elche take on Deportivo La Coruna at the Riazor on the final day of the Segunda Division on Sunday in their one last push for the league crown. With promotion already secured, Los Franjiverdes are aiming to finish the season as second tier winners but need Levante to slip-up on the last day.

Levante are two points ahead in first with 76 points. A draw for them coupled with a win for Elche will bring both sides level on points, and goal difference will come into play to decide the champion.

Levante (+26) are ahead of Elche (+21) in that regard unless Elche beat Deportivo by at least six goals, which appears unlikely. Eder Sarabia's side overcame Malaga in 2-0 in their last game, courtesy of second-half strikes from Sory Kaba and Mourad Daoudi.

Meanwhile, Deportivo have lost their last three league games, which ironically came following a crushing 5-1 victory over Albacete. Gijon inflicted a 2-1 loss on them before Granada (3-2) and Real Zaragoza (1-0) followed suit.

Such a slump in form has seen Deportivo drop to 15th in the standings with 53 points from 41 games, narrowly escaping relegation.

Deportivo La Coruna vs Elche Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 44 clashes between the two sides, and the spoils are closely shared, with Elche winning 18 and losing 17

After going eight games without a stalemate, the two sides have drawn twice in their last four: goalless in June 2019 and October 2024.

Deportivo have lost their last three league games - the joint worst run in the division right now along with Cordoba (also 3)

With 34 goals conceded, Elche have the best defensive record in the Segunda Division ahead of the final day.

Deportivo La Coruna vs Elche Prediction

Los Franjiverdes are fighting for the championship title and could come flying out the blocks to see off their limping rivals. It should be an easy three points for the visitors, but the result in Levante's game will decide who takes home the Segunda Division title.

Prediction: Deportivo 0-2 Elche

Deportivo La Coruna vs Elche Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Elche

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

