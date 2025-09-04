Deportivo La Coruna vs Sporting Gijon Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6th 2025

Deportivo La Coruna will host Sporting Gijon at the Estadio Riazor on Saturday in the fourth round of the 2025-26 Spanish La Liga 2 campaign. The home side have enjoyed a positive start to their season and now sit eighth in the league table with five points from an obtainable nine as they target a top-half finish in their second season back in the second tier.

They played out a 2-2 draw away at Leganes last time out, finding themselves two goals down at the break before Samuele Mulattieri and Yeremay Hernandez netted second-half goals to secure a point for Antonio Hidalgo's men.

Sporting Gijon, meanwhile, have enjoyed a perfect start to their campaign and are now making an early push for the promotion playoffs. They picked up a narrow but well-deserved 1-0 victory over Cultural Leonesa with summer arrival Lucas Perrin heading home the sole goal of the contest in the 54th minute.

The visitors sit second in the league standings with nine points from three matches and will now be looking to extend their perfect record when they hit the road this weekend.

Deportivo La Coruna vs Sporting Gijon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 97 meetings between the two clubs. Deportivo have won 38 of those games while Gijon have won 31 times with their other 28 contests ending in draws.

Three of the last four matches between the two teams have ended level.

Deportivo have lost just one of their last eight games in this fixture.

Sporting have managed just one clean sheet in their last 12 games in this fixture.

Rojiblancos have conceded one goal this season. Only Real Valladolid (0) have conceded fewer.

Deportivo La Coruna vs Sporting Gijon Prediction

Os brancoazuis are on a run of consecutive draws and have won just one of their last seven competitive outings. They remain slight favorites for the weekend clash but will need to be at their best to secure all three points.

Sporting have won their last five league games on the trot stretching back to last season. They have, however, struggled for results in this fixture of late and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Deportivo La Coruna 1-1 Sporting Gijon

Deportivo La Coruna vs Sporting Gijon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

