Deportivo Pereira vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23, 2023

Deportivo Pereira entertain Palmeiras at the Estadio Hernán Ramírez Villegas in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinal on Wednesday (August 23).

The hosts recorded a 2-1 aggregate win over Independiente del Valle in the Round of 16. They drew 1-1 in the second leg, with Larry Johan Angulo Riascos scoring the equaliser after Michael Hoyos had put Independiente ahead in the sixth minute.

Deportivo are the only Colombian team left in the competition. They have already made history by reaching the quarterfinal in their debut season in the competition.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, eked out a narrow 1-0 win over Brazilian rivals Atletico Mineiro in the last round, with Raphael Veiga scoring the only goal over two legs. They have made the quarterfinals of the competition for the sixth straight season.

Interestingly, both teams have won their last two games without conceding.

Deportivo Pereira vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Deportivo take on a Brazilian team for the first time, while Palmeiras have nine wins in 12 games against Colombian teams, losing twice, both on the road,

Deportivo have suffered one defeat in 13 home games across competitions.

Palmeiras have kept clean sheets in four of their last five games across competitions.

Deportivo are unbeaten at home in the Libertadores this season, winning their last three games.

Palmeiras have won their last three away games in the competition without conceding.

Deportivo Pereira vs Palmeiras Prediction

Deportivo have done well in their first appearance in the Libertadores, winning three of their eight games, all at home.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, are unbeaten since their campaign opener in the Libertadores, winning six of seven games since. They have kept five clean sheets in eight games in the competition,

Twelve of Deportivo's last 13 games across competitions have seen under 2.5 goals. Four of Palmeiras' last five games have produced under 2.5 goals. Deportivo have one defeat in 13 home games, so expect a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Deportivo 1-1 Palmeiras

Deportivo Pereira vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Raphael Veiga to score or assist any time - Yes