Deportivo Saprissa vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | February 21st 2024

Deportivo Saprissa will host Philadelphia Union at the Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma on Wednesday in the first leg of their 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup first-round clash.

The home side have enjoyed a largely positive start to their league campaign and will hope they can carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week. They played out a goalless draw against Joel Campbell's Alajuelense in their last match and were perhaps fortunate to have picked up the sole point as their opponents squandered good chances to clinch a late winner.

Deportivo Saprissa are three-time winners of the continental showpiece and have finished runner-ups on another two occasions. They have, however, failed to make it past the last 16 of the tournament since 2018 and will hope they can find better luck this time around.

Philadelphia Union, meanwhile, are set to make their return to competitive action this week ahead of the new MLS campaign. They failed to impress during the off-season, playing out a goalless draw against New England Revolution in their final pre-season outing and will be looking to mark their return to competitive football with a win.

Deportivo Saprissa vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the third meeting between Saprissa and Philadelphia.

The previous two matchups between the sides came back in April 2021 when they faced off in the last 16 of the Champions Cup, with the visitors winning the two-legged clash 5-0 on aggregate.

Saprissa are one of three teams in the Costa Rican top flight this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

The Union have picked up just one clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.

Deportivo Saprissa vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Saprissa have won three of their last four games after going winless in their three games prior. They have lost just once on home turf since last August and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last six games. They have won just one of their last six competitive outings on the road and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Deportivo Saprissa 1-0 Philadelphia Union

Deportivo Saprissa vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Saprissa to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last four matches)