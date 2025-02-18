Deportivo Saprissa vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | February 21st 2025

Deportivo Saprissa will host Vancouver Whitecaps at the Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Aymá on Friday in the first leg of their 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup round-one clash. The home side have had a mixed bag of results this year and will be looking to shake off their underwhelming domestic form when they return to continental football this weekend.

Ad

They were drawn against Philadelphia Union at this stage of the competition last season. They were beaten 3-2 by the MLS outfit in their first-leg clash before playing out a 3-3 draw in the second as they crashed out of the continental stage prematurely.

Vancouver Whitecaps, meanwhile, enjoyed a strong finish to their pre-season campaign and will hope they are sufficiently prepared for the new season. Like their weekend opponents, they were knocked out at this stage of the Champions Cup last season after suffering a 4-1 aggregate defeat to Mexican side Tigres UANL.

Ad

Trending

The Caps will head to Costa Rica this week and will be hopeful of a favorable first-leg result ahead of the return leg on home turf next week.

Deportivo Saprissa vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Saprissa and Vancouver.

The hosts are winless in their last six competitive games against Major League Soccer sides. They last beat an MLS side back in the 2016-17 season when they picked up a 4-2 home victory over Portland Timbers in the group stages of the Champions Cup.

Vancouver have managed just one clean sheet in their last eight competitive away matches.

Los Morados are one of four teams in the Primera Division this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

Ad

Deportivo Saprissa vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Saprissa are winless in their last four matches and have won just two of their last eight. They are, however, undefeated on home turf since October and will be hopeful of securing a positive outcome this week.

Vancouver will head into the midweek clash as slight underdogs but should have enough to avoid defeat in what is set to be head coach Jesper Sorensen's first game in charge.

Ad

Prediction: Deportivo Saprissa 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Deportivo Saprissa vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the Caps' last five away matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback