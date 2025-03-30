Deportivo Tachira vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | April 3, 2025

Deportivo Tachira host Flamengo at the Estadio Polideportivo de Pueblo Nuevo on Thursday in the opening round of the Copa Libertadores campaign. The hosts are atop the Venezuelan top flight.

Ad

They won 3-2 at the Estudiantes de Merida last time out, with three different players getting on the scoresheet, including Juan Carlos Ortiz, who came off the bench to score in a second straight league game.

Flamengo, meanwhile, kicked off their Brasileirao Serie A campaign with a 1-1 draw with Internacional on Saturday, finding themselves a goal down at the break before Leo Pereira levelled things up lo for Mengao early in the second half.

Ad

Trending

The two sides are in Group C, which also includes Central Cordoba and LDU.

Deportivo Tachira vs Flamengo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the third meeting between the two teams.

They last faced off in the last 16 of the 1991 Copa Libertadores, with Flamengo winning the two-legged tie 8-2 on aggregate.

Flamengo are three-time winners of the Copa Libertadores and have finished runners-up once.

Tachira have never been to a continental final, with their best finish coming in 2004 when they reached the Libertadores quarter-finals.

Aurinegro (26) is the Venezuelan side with the most Copa Libertadores appearances.

Mengao have managed just one clean sheet in their last four matches after registering nine in their previous 10 outings.

Ad

Deportivo Tachira vs Flamengo Prediction

Tachira's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings. They have been impressive at home in recent games.

Flamengo, meanwhile, are undefeated in 14 games, winning 11. They are the stronger of the two sides and should win.

Prediction: Deportivo Tachira 0-2 Flamengo

Deportivo Tachira vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Flamengo

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of Deportivo's' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in two of Mengao's last seven away matches.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback