Deportivo Tachira vs Independiente Petrolero prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022 

In the 2022 Copa Libertadores this week, Deportivo Tachira will host Independiente Petrolero at the Pueblo Nuevo on Wednesday.

Deportivo have had mixed results in the Copa Libertadores so far. They bounced back from their opening-day defeat to register back-to-back unbeaten outings before suffering a 4-1 loss against Emelec earlier this month.

The Venezuelan outfit are third in the group table with four points from as many games. They are just one point behind Emelec in second place and will look to leapfrog them with a victory this week.

Independiente Petrolero, meanwhile, have endured a highly disappointing debut Copa Libertadores campaign. They followed their 1-1 draw against Emelec in their first game with three straight defeats, most recently a 5-0 loss to group leaders Palmeiras on home turf.

The away side are languishing in bottom place in their group with just one point picked so far. Failure to win on Wednesday would all but end their continental campaign this season.

Deportivo Tachira vs Independiente Petrolero Head-to-Head

Wednesday's game will mark just the second meeting between the two teams. Their first-ever matchup came in the reverse fixture late last month, with Deportivo running out 2-1 victors.

Deportivo Tachira Form Guide (Copa Libertadores): L-W-D-L.

Independiente Petrolero Form Guide (Copa Libertadores): L-L-L-D.

Deportivo Tachira vs Independiente Petrolero Team News

Deportivo Tachira

The home team boast a clean bill of health ahead of their game later this week.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Independiente Petrolero

Jonathan Cristaldo received a red card for violent conduct against Palmeiras and has been suspended from Wednesday's game.

Meanwhile, Jhasmani Campos and Alejandro Bejarano are injured and are not expected to feature for the visitors this week. Jenry Alaca sustained an injury in the away team's last league outing and is doubtful for this game.

Injured: Alejandro Bejarano, Jhasmani Campos.

Doubtful: Jenry Alaca.

Suspended: Jonathan Cristaldo.

Unavailable: None.

Deportivo Tachira vs Independiente Petrolero Predicted XI

Deportivo Tachira (4-4-2): Cristopher Varela; Nelson Hernandez, Francisco Flores, Jose Luis Marrufo, Gabriel Benitez; Yerson Chacon, Robert Garces, Maurice Cova, Richard Figueroa; Anthony Uribe, Renny Sinisterra.

Independiente Petrolero (3-4-3): Alex Arancibia; Francisco Silva, Martin Chiatti, Emerson Velasquez; Diago Gimenez, Joel Berarano, Carlos Florencianez, Luis Ali; Robin Ramírez, Jose Correa, Leonel Buter.

Deportivo Tachira vs Independiente Petrolero Prediction

Deportivo are on a four-game winless run and have won just one of their last ten games across competitions. They have lost their two home Copa Libertadores games this season and will look to end that run this week.

Independiente, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have failed to score in three of their last four games across competitions, conceding nine times. Like their hosts, they are also struggling for form and might have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Deportivo Tachira 1-1 Independiente Petrolero.

Edited by Bhargav