Deportivo Tachira vs Independiente Valle prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2022

Deportivo Tachira will play host to Independiente Valle at Pueblo Nuevo in the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinal first leg on Wednesday.

Deportivo Tachira’s continental course diverted to the Copa Sudamericana when they hit a snag in the Copa Libertadores group stage. The Venezuelan champions made it to the quarterfinals following a 4-2 win over Brazilian giants Santos. This is not their first attempt though.

Aurinegro have been to three previous editions. However, the highest spot in their continental experience has been the Copa Libertadores, of which they boast 25 appearances. The Independiente Valle challenge comes as another huge test.

Independiente Valle also joined the competition from the Copa Libertadores. In the round of 16, they edged Argentine club Lanus 2-1 to reach the quarterfinals. The Ecuadorian Serie A champions won the Copa Sudamericana title in 2019 and were runners-up in the 2016 Copa Libertadores.

They are veterans of continental competitions. The long-running rivalry between the Venezuelan and Ecuadorian teams will likely be on exhibition during the fixture. Los Negriazules will hope to keep the blows in check in view of finishing off the tie in the return leg, which they will host in Sangolqui.

We expect to see a fierce contest between the two giants who are well versed in CONMEBOL club competitions.

Deportivo Tachira vs Independiente Valle Head-to-Head

Both teams are yet to meet in any competition and will be facing off against each other for the first time on Wednesday.

Deportivo Tachira form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-D-D

Independiente Valle form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-D

Deportivo Tachira vs Independiente Valle Team News

Deportivo Tachira

Left-back Gabriel Benitez is under suspension for a red card and will not be available for the clash. Centre-forward Anthony Uribe has faced criticism for his lack of goals. A response is expected from him on Wednesday.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Gabriel Benitez.

Unavailable: None.

Independiente Valle

Midfielders Nicolas Previtali and Alan Minda have been sidelined with cruciate ligament ruptures.

Injury: Nicolas Previtali, Alan Minda.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Deportivo Tachira vs Independiente Valle Predicted Xls

Deportivo Tachira (4-4-2): Cristopher Varela (GK), Pablo Camacho, Edisson Restrepo, Azmahar Ariano, Jose Luis Marrufo, Francisco Flores, Robert Hernandez, Robert Garces, Maurice Cova, Yerson Ramirez, Anthony Uribe

Independiente Valle (5-3-2): Moises Ramirez (GK), Mateo Ortíz, Matias Fernandez, Luis Segovia, Richard Schunke, Lorenzo Faravelli, Fernando Gaibor, Julio Ortiz, Junior Sornoza, Mateo Carabajal, Marco Angulo

Deportivo Tachira vs Independiente Valle Prediction

One big issue Independiente Valle must guard against on Wednesday, according to the local press, is rough play. The visiting side have received five red cards in their last 10 matches, affecting their results.

Deportivo Tachira have not tasted defeat in their last five matches, winning thrice and drawing twice. They are expected to win by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Deportivo Táchira 1-0 Independiente Valle

