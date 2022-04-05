Deportivo Tachira vs Palmeiras prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022 

Palmeiras will begin their quest for a three-peat in the Copa Libertadores when they square off with Deportivo Tachira on Wednesday.

The defending champions come into the clash off a resounding 4-0 victory over Sao Paolo in the second leg of the Campeonato Paulista final. They had fallen to a 3-1 defeat in the first leg. However, a fightback in front of their fans saw them turn the tie around, with Raphael Veiga scoring a second-half brace to complete the rout.

Deportivo Tachira, meanwhile, secured maximum points in a routine 2-0 home win over Lara in the Venezuelan Primera Division. Edson Tortolero and Richard Figueroa scored second-half goals.

They will look to build on their domestic victory when they kickstart their continental sojourn. Tacchira have been paired alongside Palmeiras, Emelec and Independiente Petroleros in Group A.

Deportivo Tachhira vs Palmeiras Head –to-Head

The two teams were paired in consecutive Libertadores campaigns, in 2005 and 2006. Palmeiras have been victorious in each of their last four meetings with the Venezuelan team.

Palmeiras have tasted defeat in just one of their last 14 matches, winning ten, while Tachira have won six and drawn one of their last eight games across competitions.

Deportivo Tachira form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W.

Palmeiras form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D.

Deportivo Tachhira vs Palmeiras Team News

Deportivo Tachira

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the Venezuelan giants to worry about.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: None.

Palmeiras

Forward Rony was a first-half substitute igainst Sao Paolo, but he might not be fit in time for the trip to San Cristobal. There are no suspension concerns for the defending champions, though.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: Rony.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Deportivo Tachhira vs Palmeiras Predicted XIs

Deportivo Tachira (4-3-3): Cristopher Varela (GK); Jose Marrufo, Jesus Quintero, Edisson Restrepo, Pablo Camacho; Francisco Flores, Edson Tortolero, Maurice Cova; Yerson Chacon, Richard Figueroa, Anthony Uribe.

Palmeiras (4-3-3: Weverton (GK); Joaquin Piquerez, Murilo Cerqueira, Gustavo Gomez, Marcos Rocha; Danilo, Raphael Veiga, Ze Rafael; Gustavo Scarpa, Gabriel Veron, Dudu.

Deportivo Tachira vs Palmeiras Prediction

Palmeiras are the overwhelming favourites to emerge triumphant and are expected to successfully defend their continental crown. Deportivo Tachira might be domestic heavyweights, but they are nowhere near the level of their visitors.

The difference in quality between the two teams is obvious, so Palmeiras are expected to leave with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Deportivo Tachira 0-2 Palmeiras.

