Deportivo Tachira vs Santos prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2022

Deportivo Tachira will welcome Santos to the Estadio Polideportivo de Pueblo Nuevo in the first leg tie of the Copa Sudamericana round of 16 on Wednesday.

The home team finished third in Group A of the Copa Libertadores group stage to secure a place in the knockout stage of the Sudamericana. They also qualified for the round of 16 fixtures last season but suffered a 3-2 loss on aggregate and will be hoping for a better outcome this time.

Santos finished top of Group C in the Copa Sudamericana with 11 points to qualify for the knockout stage of the competition. They made it to the quarter-finals of the competition last season and were eliminated on away goals against Libertad.

Deportivo Tachira vs Santos Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths twice in the group stage of the 2011 Copa Libertadores. Santos secured a 3-1 win in the home leg of the competition while the game at Wednesday's venue ended in a goalless draw.

Deportivo Tachira form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L

Santos form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-D

Deportivo Tachira vs Santos Team News

Deportivo Tachira

Robert Hernández has achieved match fitness ahead of this match, which means the Aurinegro do not have any injury concerns at the moment. The Venezuelan side also do not have any suspension concerns for the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Santos

Peixe have some notable absentees for the game. Head coach Fabian Bustos revealed that as many as 10 players have not traveled to San Cristóbal. Eduardo Bauermann and Ricardo Goulart are dealing with injuries, while Sandry is out after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Leao Baptistao, John, and Lucas Barbosa are all suspended for the game. Baptistao is serving the second of a three-match ban, while this will be the second and final suspension for John. Lucas Barbosa has been ruled out after picking up a third yellow card of the Libertadores campaign against Palmeiras.

Maicon, Madson, Rodrigo Fernández and Marcos Leonardo complete the injury list for the Brazilian side.

Injured: Maicon, Madson, Rodrigo Fernández, Marcos Leonardo, Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Goulart.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Leao Baptistao, John, Lucas Barbosa.

Unavailable: Sandry.

Deportivo Tachira vs Santos Predicted XIs

Deportivo Tachira (4-4-2): Cristopher Varela (GK); Pablo Camacho, Edisson Restrepo, José Luis Marrufo, Gabriel Benítez; Yerson Chacón, Francisco Flores, Maurice Cova, Robert Hernández; Anthony Uribe, Edder Farías.

Santos (4-3-3): Joao Paulo (GK); Auro, Lucas Pires, Felipe Jonatan, Kaiky; Bruno Oliveira, Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo; Angelo, Lucas Braga, Marcos Leonardo

Deportivo Tachira vs Santos Prediction

This will be just the fourth game of the month for the home team, so they head into this fixture well-rested. Santos, on the other hand, will be playing their fourth game in 10 days, so they might struggle here.

Under normal circumstances, Santos would've been the favorites but they are without 10 first-team players and that might impact their performance.

Both sides have failed to score in two of their last four games, so the game is expected to be a low-scoring affair. We are backing the home team to eke out a narrow win in the first leg.

Prediction: Deportivo Tachira 1-0 Santos

