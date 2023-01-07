Derby County vs Barnsley Prediction and Betting Tips | January 8, 2023 

Derby County will host Barnsley at the Pride Park Stadium on Sunday (January 8) in the third round of the FA Cup.

The hosts are enjoying a brilliant run of form at the moment and now have their sights set on a return to the Championship. Derby carried out a 4-0 demolition of Accrington Stanley in their last league outing, with three players getting on the scoresheet, including team top scorer David McGoldrick.

Derby kicked off their FA Cup campaign against Torquay United, winning the replay 5-0 after a 2-2 draw. They then faced Newport County in the next round, winning 2-1.

Barnsley, meanwhile, are also playing well at the moment. They, however, lost 3-0 to Bolton Wanderers in their last game. Barnsley started the game slowly before a red card to Mads Juel Andersen ten minutes in saw momentum swing the way of their opponents.

Derby County vs Barnsley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 75 meetings between Derby and Barnsley, who trail 36-22, while 17 games have been drawn.

The hosts have won their last two games in the fixture after winning just one of their five before.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in the fixture.

Derby have picked up 26 points at home this season. Only Sheffield Wednesday (28) and League One leaders Plymouth Argyle (36) have picked up more.

Only five of Barnsley's 12 league wins this season have come away from home.

The Rams have the best defensive record in League One this season, with a goal concession tally of 17.

Derby County vs Barnsley Prediction

Derby are on a brilliant ten-game unbeaten streak dating back to November last year. They have won their last three home games by an aggregate scoreline of 9-0 and will fancy their chances of continuing that streak here.

Meanwhile, Barnsley's latest result snapped a five-game unbeaten run. They have, however, won just one of their last three away games and could lose here.

Prediction: Derby County 2-1 Barnsley

Derby County vs Barnsley Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Derby

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Derby to score first: Yes (The hosts have scored the first goal in four of their last five games.)

