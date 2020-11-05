Derby County vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Derby County are now just one point from the bottom of the table following their 1-0 home loss to QPR.

The Rams have won just one game all season – the worst winning record in the league – and are yet to register a victory at Pride Park.

Another loss could see manager Phillip Cocu out of the stadium exit door.

Barnsley suffered their first loss under new manager Valerien Ismael in midweek as they fell to a 3-0 defeat away at Cardiff City.

He has turned the tide at the Tykes since his arrival, with his side currently sitting 18th and three points away from the drop zone.

He will know that a second consecutive loss could see them back in the pack, though.

Derby County vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

Derby are unbeaten against Barnsley in their last four games, winning three of those.

The Rams actually have not fallen to defeat versus the Tykes at Pride Park since September 2009 – eight home games ago.

Furthermore, Derby’s last loss against Barnsley in a league game came in August 2016, there being five Championship meetings between them since then.

Historically, the hosts have beaten Barnsley on 34 occasions and have fallen to defeat 20 times, drawing 16 matches.

Derby County vs Barnsley Team News

Kamil Jozwiak should start the game after making his return from injury in the loss to QPR. Max Bird should also return to the pitch after coming back into the squad following a bout of sickness.

Meanwhile, Jordan Ibe and Krystian Bielik both remain unavailable due to their respective long-term injuries, but we could see the former return sooner than initially expected.

Injured: Jordan Ibe, Krystian Bielik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cauley Woodrow is a major doubt after missing Barnsley’s last outing through injury while Jordan Williams, Romal Palmer and Callum Brittain are out of contention.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Derby County vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Derby County predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Marshall, Nathan Byrne, Curtis Davies, Matt Clarke, Craig Forsyth, Max Bird, Graeme Shinnie, Kamil Jozwiak, Wayne Rooney, Tom Lawrence, Martyn Waghorn

Barnsley predicted XI (3-4-3): Jack Walton, Michael Sollbauer, Michal Helik, Mads Juel Anderson, Callum Styles, Clarke Odour, Alex Mowatt, Dominik Freiser, Elliot Simoes, Patrick Schmidt, Conor Chaplin

Neither side are doing handsomely in the league so far, though they have experienced vastly different recent form.

Derby have not won in five games and Phillip Cocu will be desperate for a victory in this one – potentially to save his job.

Barnsley have really turned a corner under their new boss and will be determined to get back to winning ways once again.

Prediction: Derby County 1-2 Barnsley