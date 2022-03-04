Derby County vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Derby County will host Barnsley at Pride Park in an EFL Championship fixture on Saturday.

The relegation six-pointer will pit 22nd against 23rd in both sides' quest to avoid relegation to League One.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Cardiff City on Tuesday. Uche Ikpeazu's 85th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Barnsley secured the maximum points in a 3-2 home victory over Middlesbrough. Amine Bassi scored a brace to guide his side to a three-goal lead despite Boro's two late goals threatening a grand-standing finish.

The victory saw the Tykes climb above Derby County into 22nd spot and they are now six points away from safety. Saturday's hosts are two points behind.

Derby County vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

This will be the 74th meeting between the two sides and Derby County have a superior record with 34 wins to their name. The visiting side have been victorious on 22 occasions, while 17 matches in the past have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2021 when goals from Victor Adeboyejo and Aaron Leya Iseka helped Barnsley secure a 2-1 comeback victory.

Derby County form guide: L-L-L-W-L

Barnsley form guide: W-W-L-W-L

Derby County vs Barnsley Team News

Derby County

Kamil Jozwiak is the only injury concern for the home side.

Injury: Kamil Jozwiak

Suspension: None

Barnsley

Clarke Oduor, Aaron Leya Iseka, Victor Adeboyejo and Cauley Woodrow are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Clarke Oduor, Aaron Leya Iseka, Victor Adeboyejo, Cauley Woodrow

Suspension: None

Derby County vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Derby County Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ryan Allsop (GK); Craig Forsyth, Curtis Davies, Lee Buchanan, Nathan Byrne; Krystian Bielik, Festy Ebosele; Jason Knight, Ravel Morrison, Tom Lawrence; Luke Plange

Barnsley Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bradley Collins (GK); Remy Vita, Michal Helik, Mads Juel Andersen, Jordan Williams; Claudio Gomes, Matty Wolfe; Domingos Quina, Callum Styles, Amine Bassi; Carlton Morris

Derby County vs Barnsley Prediction

Derby County are facing severe off-field issues and this seems to have dampened their initial optimism of avoiding the drop. A three-game losing run has seen their hopes of a great escape further diminished but they will welcome a return to Pride Park.

Barnsley, for their part, have boosted their survival hopes with three wins from their last four league games, although their away form still leaves a lot to be desired. Games involving Derby County tend to be low-scoring affairs and we are backing Wayne Rooney's side to secure a narrow victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Derby County 1-0 Barnsley

