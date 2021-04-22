Derby County vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Derby County will welcome Birmingham City to Pride Park on Saturday for a matchday 44 fixture in the EFL Championship.

The hosts suffered a debilitating 3-0 defeat away to Preston North End in their most recent fixture. Ryan Ledson, Ched Evans and Ben Whiteman were all on the scoresheet for the home side.

Birmingham City played out a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest. Lewis Grabban scored a late penalty to snatch a point for the visitors after Marc Roberts had put Birmingham ahead.

That draw saw the Blues remain in 19th spot, having accrued 49 points from 43 matches so far. Derby County are two places below, with just four points separating them from the dropzone.

Derby County vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 125 occasions in the past and Derby County have a better head-to-head record.

The Rams have 49 wins to their name, while Birmingham City have 40 victories. The sides played out a draw in 36 previous games.

Their most recent meeting came on 29 December 2020 when a rampant Derby County decimated Birmingham City 4-0 away from home.

The visitors have been in fine form of late and a five-game unbeaten run has boosted their survival hopes. Derby County have lost four games on the bounce which has seen pressure mount on Wayne Rooney.

Derby County form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Birmingham City form guide: D-W-W-D-W

Derby County vs Birmingham City Team News

Derby County

The hosts have five players sidelined by injury. Teden Mengi (hamstring), Lee Gregory (hamstring), Jordan Ibe (hamstring), Krystian Bielik (ACL) and Curtis Davies (Achilles tendon) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Wayne Rooney.

Injuries: Lee Gregory, Teden Mengi, Krystian Bielik, Cutis Davies, Jordan Ibe

Suspension: none

Birmingham City

The visitors have two injury concerns for the trip to Derby County. Jon Toral (hamstring) and Alen Halilovic (anlle) are both unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for Birmingham City.

Injuries: Jon Toral, Alen Halilovic

Suspension: none

Derby County vs Birmingham City Predicted XI

Derby County Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Marshall (GK); Craig Forsyth, Matthew Clarke, Andre Wisdom, Nathan Bryne; Graeme Shinnie, Max Bird; Kamil Jozwiak, Tom Lawrence, Patrick Roberts; Louie Sibley

Birmingham City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Neil Etheridge (GK); Kristian Pedersen, Marc Roberts, Harlee Dean; Steve Seddon, Ivan Sunjic, Gary Gardner, Maxime Colin; Riley McGree; Lukas Jutkiewicz, Jonathan Leko

Derby County vs Birmingham City Prediction

Birmingham City's fine recent form marks them out as favorites in this tie but home advantage could count in favor of Derby County.

Wayne Rooney's side are more in need of points and we are predicting a share of the spoils, with goals scored at both ends.

Prediction: Derby County 1-1 Birmingham City