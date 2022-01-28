Derby County vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Derby County and Birmingham City lock horns at the Pride Park Stadium on Sunday.

This will be the second meeting between the sides this season after the visitors cruised to a 2-0 victory back in September’s reverse fixture.

Derby County were sent crashing back down to earth in the EFL Championship as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

The Rams have picked up just one win from their last four games in all competitions, losing twice and claiming one draw.

Derby County are currently second-bottom in the league table, level on 14 points with last-placed Barnsley after 27 rounds of matches.

Birmingham City, meanwhile, were held to a 2-2 draw by Peterborough United on home turf last time out.

This followed last Saturday’s 2-1 win over Barnsley which saw their seven-game winless run come to an end.

With 32 points from 28 games, Birmingham City are currently 18th in the EFL Championship table, level on points with Swansea City.

Derby County vs Birmingham City Head-To-Head

With 49 wins from the last 127 meetings between the sides, Derby County boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Birmingham City have picked up 42 wins in that time, while 36 games have ended all square.

Derby County Form Guide: L-W-L-D-W

Birmingham City Form Guide: D-W-L-D-L

Derby County vs Birmingham City Team News

Derby County

The Rams will be without Ravel Morrison, who picked up a red card in the game against Nottingham Forest. The 28-year-old midfielder is currently on international duty with Jamaica.

Injured: None

Suspended: Ravel Morrison

Birmingham City

The visitors remain without the services of Ivan Sanchez, Troy Deeney and Taylor Richards, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Ivan Sanchez, Troy Deeney, Taylor Richards

Suspended: None

Derby County vs Birmingham City Predicted XI

Derby County Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ryan Allsopp (GK); Festy Ebosele, Curtis Davies, Richard Stearman, Nathan Byrne; Liam Thompson, Max Bird, Jason Knight; Tom Lawrence, Kamil Jozwiak, Colin Kazim-Richards

Birmingham Predicted XI (3-5-2): Neil Etheridge (GK); Marc Roberts, Teden Mengi, Maxime Colin; Ivan Sunjic, Ryan Woods, Gary Gardner, Jeremie Bela, Kristian Pedersen; Onel Hernandez, Lukas Jutkiewicz

Derby County vs Birmingham City Prediction

Both sides have struggled for form in recent weeks and will be seeking a morale-boosting victory. Derby County have won four of their last five home games and we are tipping them to maintain this superb run and come away with the win.

Prediction: Derby County 2-1 Birmingham City

Edited by Manas Mitul