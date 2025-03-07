Derby County vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8th, 2025

Derby County take on Blackburn Rovers on Saturday as the 36th round of games beckons in the Championship. The two sides are in oppositve halves of the standings.

John Eustace's Derby are fresh off a 1-0 loss at Middlesbrough last weekend. Finn Azaz's 80th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides at the Riverside.

A third straight defeat - a joint league-leading 20th overall - keeps the Rams at the foot of the 24-team points table, with a paltry 29 points from 35 games, winning seven.

Meanwhile, Valerin Ismael's Blackburn are coming off a 1-1 home draw with Norwich City last weekend. Ante Cmac's 90th-minute opener for Norwich looked set to be the winner at Ewood Park, but the 10-man Rovers netted a dramatic 96th-minute equaliser through Andreas Weimann to force a share of the spoils.

Following a second straight winless outing - losing one - the Rovers remain eighth in the standings, with 52 points from 35 games, winning 15.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Derby-Blackburn Championship contest at Pride Park:

Derby County vs Blackburn Rovers head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 140 meetings across competitions, Blackburn lead Derby 62-42, including a 4-2 Championship home win in their last clash in August.

Derby have won just once in 11 games in the fixture, losing nine, including the last five.

The Rams are winless in six home games without scoring, losing five.

The Rovers have won once in five road outings - all in the Championship - losing four.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Derby: L-L-L-D-D; Blackburn: D-L-W-W-L

Derby County vs Blackburn Rovers prediction

The two sides have had contrasting campaigns, as evident in their respective places in the standings. While Derby have work to do to avoid the drop, the Rovers are in contention for a promotion play-off spot.

Blackburn have dominated the rivalry, winning their last five league games, scoring at least thrice, including their last two visits to Pride Park. Derby, for their part, are the only winless side in the Championship in 2025, losing nine of 11 games.

With the Rams going winless in 13 outings across competitions, losing 11, including the last three, expect their misery to continue.

Prediction: Derby County 0-3 Blackburn Rovers

Derby County vs Blackburn Rovers betting tips

Tip-1: Blackburn to win

Tip-2: Derby to score: No (They haven't scored in five of their last six games, including the last three.)

Tip-3: Over 2.5 goals: Yes (Their last six meetings have had at least three goals.)

