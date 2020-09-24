Derby County vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Derby County will search for their first win of the season against a Blackburn Rovers side who are on a high after thumping Championship new boys Wycombe Wanderers 5-0 last weekend.

Rams boss Phillip Cocu said that his side performed better in their 2-1 loss to Luton Town on Saturday but that conceding a “silly goal” let them down.

Blackburn have put in impressive displays in both of their opening fixtures and will go into this one with the confidence that they can claim another three points over their opponents, who have scored just once in their two league games.

Derby County vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-head

Derby came out 3-0 winners in this fixture last season, their first win in six games against Blackburn.

The visitors have lost one, won one and drawn one in their last three visits to Pride Park and will want to take revenge after last season’s defeat.

A whopping 135 games has been played between the pair, with the first fixture between the two ending in a 2-0 away win for Blackburn Rovers way back in November 1888.

They have gone on to win a further 56 times with Derby coming out victorious in 42 matches. The game has ended in a draw in 36 of those 135 matches.

Derby County vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Jordan Ibe could make his first appearance for the Rams since re-signing for the club for £2 million on Tuesday, possibly coming in for fellow new boy Kamil Jozwiak who came off with a knock versus Luton after a pleasing debut performance.

Manager Phillip Cocu is keeping his fingers crossed that striker Jack Marriott, who scored against Luton, will be fit for the weekend after suffering an ankle injury in the same game, although the Rams boss has admitted that it “doesn’t look good” for the attacker.

Injured: Martyn Waghorn, Tom Lawrence, Duane Holmes, Jack Marriott and Krystian Bielik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rovers have five players on the injury list currently but will be less concerned after putting in a five-star performance against Wycombe.

Adam Armstrong netted a hat-trick and is certain to start again this weekend.

Injured: Liam Travis, Corey Evans, Sam Gallagher, Daniel Ayala, Bradley Dack

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Derby County vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Derby County predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Marshall, Andre Wisdom, Mike te Wierik, Matt Clarke, Craig Forsyth, Graeme Shinnie, Max Bird, Jason Knight, Wayne Rooney, Jordan Ibe, Louie Sibley

Blackburn Rovers predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski, Joe Rankin-Costello, Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams, Amari'i Bell, Bradley Johnson, Lewis Holtby, Joe Rothwell, Tyrhys Dolan, Ben Brereton, Adam Armstrong

Derby County vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Blackburn will be travelling to Derbyshire high on confidence following their trouncing of Wycombe while Derby have one or two concerns surrounding key players that could prove to be the difference between getting a result or not.

Considering that young Louie Sibley may be asked to lead the line on his own, and with the introduction of the returning Ibe a possibility, the fluidity of the side may not be at the level Cocu would like.

Prediction: Derby County 0-2 Blackburn Rovers