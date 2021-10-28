Derby County vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Derby County and Blackburn Rovers will battle for three points on matchday 15 of the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Coventry City last weekend. Goals in either half from Matt Godden and Graeme Shinnie saw both sides share the spoils.

Blackburn Rovers secured maximum points in a 2-0 victory over Reading on home turf. Sam Gallagher and Tyrhys Dolan scored second-half goals to help the Riversiders to the win.

That victory propelled the Lancashire outfit to 12th spot in the table with 20 points from 14 matches. Derby County still occupy bottom place on five points following their 12-point deduction for entering administration.

Derby County vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 137 occasions in the past and Blackburn Rovers have the better record with 59 wins to their name.

Derby County were victorious in 42 matches while 36 previous games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in April when goals from Sam Gallagher and Harvey Elliot helped Blackburn secure a 2-1 comeback victory on home turf.

The hosts are currently on a five-game unbeaten run, with their last four matches ending in a stalemate. Blackburn's victory last weekend halted a run of four games without a victory.

Derby County form guide: D-D-D-D-W

Blackburn Rovers form guide: W-L-D-L-L

Derby County vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Derby County

Sam Baldock (hamstring), Jason Knight (thigh) and Krystian Bielik (ACL) are both unavailable due to injuries. Craig Forsyth is available for the Rams after missing three games due to illness, but Ryan Allsop will miss the game for the same reason.

Injuries: Sam Baldock, Krystian Bielik, Jason Knight

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Ryan Allsop

Blackburn Rovers

Harry Pickering (calf) and Bradley Dack (ACL) are the only injury concerns for the visitors.

Jake Garrett and Scott Wharton have recovered from their injuries and could be available for selection.

Injuries: Bradley Dack, Harry Pickering

Suspension: None

Derby County vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Derby County Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kelle Roos (GK); Lee Buchanan, Phil Jagielka, Curtis Davies, Nathan Byrne; Max Bird, Graeme Shinnie, Ravel Morrison; Festy Ebosele, Kamil Jozwiak, Tom Lawrence

Blackburn Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Thomas Kaminski (GK); Tayo Edun, Daniel Ayala, Hayden Carter, Tyler Magloire; Joe Rothwell, Lewis Travis; John Buckley, Ian Poveda, Tyrhys Dolan; Sam Gallagher

Derby County vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Derby County have shown renewed doggedness in recent weeks, helping them grind out results although they have been unable to go the extra mile to convert this into wins.

Games involving Blackburn Rovers tend to be more expansive but Derby's compact style of play, especially at home (where they are unbeaten), could come to the fore. The Rams have shown a high penchant for draws and we are backing the spoils to be shared with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Derby County 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

