Derby County vs Blackpool prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Derby County will welcome Blackpool to Pride Park for a matchday 22 fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The home side fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Bristol City last weekend, with Alex Scott scoring the match-winner in the 16th minute.

Blackpool suffered a 3-0 thrashing by Luton Town on home turf. Sonny Bradley, Elijah Adebayo and Jordan Clark all got on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Derby County's loss left them rooted to the bottom of the standings on one point and the Derbyshire side are facing a race against time to avoid relegation. Blackpool sit in 15th spot with 27 points from 21 matches.

Derby County vs Blackpool Head-to-Head

This will be the 73rd meeting between the two sides and Derby County have a superior record with 31 wins to their name. Blackpool were victorious on 23 occasions while 18 matches ended in a share of the spoils.

This will be their first clash since a Championship fixture in April 2015. Derby secured the maximum points with a convincing 4-0 home victory.

Blackpool have impressed since their return to the Championship, although they are currently on a six-game winless streak. The hosts have won just one of their last 11 league games.

Derby County form guide: L-L-D-W-D

Blackpool form guide: L-L-D-D-D

Derby County vs Blackpool Team News

Derby County

Sam Baldock (hamstring), Krystian Bielik (ACL), Jack Stretton and Lee Buchanan (knee) have all been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Sam Baldock, Krystian Bielik, Lee Buchanan, Jack Stretton

Suspension: None

Blackpool

Matty Virtue (ACL), Luke Garbutt (medial ligament), Oliver Casey, Kevin Stewart (ankle) and Grant Ward (achiles tendon) have been ruled out with fitness issues.

Injuries: Oliver Casey, Matty Virtue, Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Grant Ward

Suspension: None

Derby County vs Blackpool Predicted XI

Derby County Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kelle Roos (GK); Craig Forsyth, Curtis Davies, Phil Jagielka, Nathan Byrne; Graeme Shinnie, Liam Thompson, Max Bird; Jason Knight, Colin Kazim-Richards, Tom Lawrence

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Grimshaw (GK); Reece James, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel; Josh Bowler, Kenny Dougall, Ryan Wintle, Owen Dale; Jerry Yates, Gary Madine

Derby County vs Blackpool Prediction

Derby County seem to have accepted their fate in terms of relegation after a heavy 20-point deduction and their previous resolve and solidity has been absent in recent weeks.

Despite this, the Rams are still relatively solid on home turf and their chances have been further boosted by Blackpool's recent struggles. Both sides' poor run of form does not suggest this will be an explosive game and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Derby County 1-1 Blackpool

