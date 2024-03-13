Derby County vs Bolton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th March 2024 

Bolton Wanderers visit the Pride Park Stadium on Saturday to face Derby County in League One, looking to leapfrog them into second place on the league table.

The sides are separated by just one point, with Derby currently in second with 75 points, whereas Bolton are right behind them in third, having accrued just a point fewer.

A win for the Wanderers would see them climb into second place on the League One table, and they have the momentum in their favor. Bolton are coming off the back of a stunning 5-0 demolition of Oxford United on Tuesday as they extended their unbeaten run in the division to four games.

Meanwhile, Derby won for the third game in a row after beating Reading in their last outing. Conor Hourihane scored a penalty in the 70th minute after Dwight Gayle's opener for the hosts was canceled out by Sam Smith.

After losing consecutively to Barnsley and Charlton, the Rams have won their next three to return to form and get their campaign back on track. They're now only five points behind leaders Portsmouth.

Derby County vs Bolton Wanderers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 136 previous clashes between the sides, with Derby County winning on close to half the occasions with 66 wins, whereas Bolton have beaten them 47 times.

Having beaten Derby County 2-1 earlier this campaign, Bolton Wanderers are looking to complete a league double in the fixture for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Derby County have beaten Bolton Wanderers in their last five home games and remain unbeaten in nine; their last home loss to Bolton came back in October 1999 in the League Cup.

Bolton's last away win against Derby in the league came in September 1981 in the League Division Two.

Bolton Wanderers are unbeaten in their last four league games, winning and drawing twice each, whereas Derby have won their last three games in a row.

Derby County vs Bolton Wanderers Prediction

It's clash of two in-form sides, so expect fireworks. Derby are looking to win for the fourth time in a row, but won't have it easy against Bolton, who are unbeaten in their last four games and made mincemeat of Oxford in their last match. It will be close. In fact, it might well end in a stalemate.

Prediction: Derby County 2-2 Bolton Wanderers

Derby County vs Bolton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes