Derby County vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Derby County host Bournemouth at Pride Park in the EFL Championship on Sunday, with both sides having drastically contrasting seasons so far.

Derby County are rock bottom of the league. Having been docked 12 points for going into administration last month, a win on Sunday would take Wayne Rooney's side to zero points for the season. It will be a huge ask for them to pick up any points from the game against Bournemouth on Sunday.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are currently top of the league, two points ahead of Fulham in second. Scott Parker's side have been in great form recently, having won eight of their last 10 league games. They will be confident of beating a poor Derby County side on Sunday.

"𝗢𝗻 𝗦𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝟭𝟮𝗽𝗺, 𝘄𝗲'𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗲 𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗜'𝗺 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝘄𝗲'𝗹𝗹 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗸 𝗮𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀." - Wayne Rooney on facing former England team-mate Scott Parker

It will be a great opportunity for Bournemouth to extend their lead at the top of the table with a win against Derby County on Sunday.

Derby County vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head

Surprisingly, Derby County have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Bournemouth, winning three of them.

Derby County came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in January. Krystian Bielik's goal was enough to secure all three points on the night.

Derby County Form Guide: D-D-L-L-D

Bournemouth Form Guide: W-W-W-L-W

Derby County vs Bournemouth Team News

Byrne will be a huge miss for Derby County

Derby County

Nathan Byrne will be suspended for the game. Meanwhile, Krystian Bielik is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Krystian Bielik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nathan Byrne

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have no new injury worries following their 4-0 win against Swansea last time out. Jordan Zemura, Adam Smith, Junior Stanislas and David Brooks are all still unavailable for the game.

Injured: Jordan Zemura, Adam Smith, Junior Stanislas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: David Brooks (Cancer)

Derby County vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Derby County Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kelle Roos; Lee Buchanan, Curtis Davies, Phil Jagielka, Festy Ebosele; Graeme Shinnie, Max Bird; Jason Knight, Tom Lawrence, Louie Sibley; Sam Baldock

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mark Travers; Leif Davis, Lloyd Kelly, Gary Cahill, Jack Stacey; Gavin Kilkenny, Jefferson Lerma; Jaidon Anthony, Phillip Billing, Ryan Christie; Dominic Solanke

Derby County vs Bournemouth Prediction

It's hard to see Derby County picking up any points from this game given the difference in form and quality between the two sides.

We predict Bournemouth will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Derby County 0-2 Bournemouth

