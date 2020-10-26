Derby County vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Despite a pleasing draw against Nottingham Forest last Friday, Derby County are still searching for their first home league victory of the season.

Philip Cocu may have kept his position for now but the Rams boss is still walking on thin ice with the club in the bottom three.

Cardiff City have had a rather average season so far, winning just once in their last five games although they accumulated nine points in their first seven games.

Their draw at home to Middlesbrough on Saturday was well-deserved but saw them slip to 15th with Bluebirds fans eager to see another triumph sooner rather than later.

Derby County vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head

Derby haven’t lost to Cardiff on home soil since February 2017 in a 4-3 thriller – their only loss at Pride Park to their counterparts in seven home matches.

Both teams shared a 1-1 draw in this fixture last season with Cardiff coming away 2-1 victors in the reverse fixture in July.

This game will be their 27th consecutive Championship meeting with 64 of their 65 encounters being league fixtures.

Derby have won 18 of those 65 games, Cardiff have won 29 times and there have been 18 draws.

Derby County vs Cardiff City Team News

Wayne Rooney misses this one again as he continues to sit out his quarantine period after coming into contact with someone who developed COVID-19.

Martyn Waghorn scored on his return from injury last time out and could make the staring XI once again for Derby.

Injured: Jordan Ibe, Krystian Bielik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cardiff have a number of players out with injuries including defender Greg Cunningham who will be out for a substantial amount of time.

Meanwhile, Kieffer Moore is set to line up once again after coming back from a knock during the international break and playing a part in their 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough.

Injured: Joe Bennett, Greg Cunningham

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Derby County vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Derby County predicted XI (5-2-1-2): David Marshall, Nathan Byrne, Andrew Wisdom, Curtis Davies, Matt Clarke, Lee Buchanan, Max Bird, Graeme Shinnie, Kamil Jozwiak, Colin Kazim-Richards, Martyn Waghorn

Cardiff City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Smithies, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, Joel Bagan, Joe Ralls, Will Vaulks, Sheyi Ojo, Junior Hoilett, Harry Wilson, Kieffer Moore

Derby County vs Cardiff City Prediction

The hosts desperately need a win and have improved in recent games, getting closer to another winning display.

They have a number of key personnel back too, but they will face a tough test in Cardiff, who are also hungry for an overdue win.

It will be a close one but Cocu will feel like he cannot claim anything but a win to keep hold of his job – something that could produce some dogged determination and perhaps a narrow win for Derby County.

Prediction: Derby County 1-0 Cardiff City