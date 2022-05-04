Derby County vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Already relegated Derby County will host Cardiff City in their final EFL Championship clash on Saturday.

The Rams picked up an impressive win in midweek against mid-table Blackpool, which has meant that they have essentially picked up 55 points from the season, keeping aside the point-deduction. With next season destined for EFL League One, they will hope to finish their campaign in the Championship with a final hurrah.

The visitors have earned their own safety as well, and sit 19th in the table with exactly 50 points on board. They come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Birmingham.

Derby County vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head

There have been 67 meetings between Cardiff City and Derby County. The hosts have won 30 of those games while the visitors have won 18 times. There have been 19 draws between the two sides.

When the two teams last faced off, Cardiff City won the game 1-0.

Derby County Form Guide: W-L-L-W-L

Cardiff City Form Guide: D-D-W-L-L

Derby County vs Cardiff City Team News

Derby County

Kamil Jozwiak remains the only injury concern for manager Wayne Rooney ahead of Saturday's game.

Injured: Kamil Jozwiak

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cardiff City

Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, Isaac Vassell and Max Watters are all injured and will not play against the Rams on Saturday.

Injured: Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, Isaac Vassell, Max Watters

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Derby County vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Derby County Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ryan Allsop; Curtis Davies, Eiran Cashin, Lee Buchanan; Nathan Byrne, Krystian Bielik, Ravel Morrison, Craig Forsyth; Max Bird, Jason Knight; Luke Plange

Cardiff City Predicted XI (5-3-2): Alex Smithies; Cody Drameh, Perry Ng, Aden Flint, Mark McGuinness, Joel Bagan; Thomas Doyle, Ryan Wintle, Will Vaulks; James Collins, Jordan Hugill

Derby County vs Cardiff City Prediction

There is not much to look forward to in this tie with both teams' futures very well defined. Derby will still look to finish with back-to-back wins.

The visitors will be very disappointed with how the overall season has gone, despite their recent safety in the division. For a club of their stature, it has been a torrid season to say the least.

Derby's motivation to do well amidst calamity remains the driving force in this tie and a victory for the Rams is on the cards.

Prediction: Derby County 3-1 Cardiff City

