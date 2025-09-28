Derby County vs Charlton Athletic Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30th 2025

Derby County will host Charlton Athletic at the Pride Park Stadium on Tuesday in another round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. The hosts will remain keen to get a win and push higher up the league table after what has been a slow start to the season.

Derby put up another lackluster performance but managed to come away with a point in a 1-1 draw against Wrexham last time out. The draw saw the Rams move a single place above the drop zone and will leave them hoping to get what would be only their second win of the season this midweek.

Charlton, on the other hand, have had an impressive return to life in the second division of English football after five years spent in League One, winning three and drawing two of their opening seven games of the season.

The visitors, who put up a special performance in their last outing when they defeated Blackburn 3-0 at home, now sit in seventh place in the league and will be in high spirits when they make the trip to Derby this midweek.

Derby County vs Charlton Athletic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 91 previous occasions going into Tuesday's game. Derby have won 32 of those meetings, 20 have ended in draws while Charlton have won the remaining 39.

The hosts have only three wins across the last 10 editions of this fixture, failing to score in five of those games.

The visitors have scored only 11 goals in their last 10 meetings with Derby and have conceded eight goals across those games.

Derby have the joint-second-worst defensive record in the English second tier this season with 13 goals conceded in only seven games.

Charlton have the joint-best defensive record in the division with only five goals conceded so far.

Derby County vs Charlton Athletic Prediction

The sides are very closely matched going into the weekend but Derby will need to be at their rarely seen best to get all three points against a side in much better form.

The Addicks will be content with a point on the road but will rely on their significantly better defensive record to perhaps secure all three points against the struggling Rams.

Prediction: Derby County 1-2 Charlton Athletic

Derby County vs Charlton Athletic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Charlton

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in seven of the hosts' last nine games)

