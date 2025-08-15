Derby County vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 16th 2025

Derby County are at home for the first time in the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign when they play host to Coventry City at Pride Park on Saturday. John Eustace’s men won both home and away meetings between the two teams last season and will be looking to extend their recent dominance in this fixture.
Joe Ward came up clutch for Derby County in their midweek EFL Cup first-round clash against West Bromwich Albion as he netted in the 96th minute to force a 1-1 draw in normal time and take the tie to penalties, where they secured a 3-2 victory.
Eustace will hope the spirited cup display can serve as a catalyst for a strong run of form as the Rams return to action in the Championship, where they fell to a 3-1 loss against Stoke City in the season opener on August 9.
Derby County will be backing themselves to get their league campaign up and running this weekend as they return home, where they are unbeaten in five of their last six competitive games.
On the other hand, Ellis Simms opened his account for the season to fire Coventry City to a 1-0 victory over Luton Town in the EFL Cup first round on Tuesday.
This followed a somewhat disappointing goalless draw against Hull City in their Championship curtain-raiser at the Coventry Building Society Arena on August 9.
Coventry head into the weekend unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions, picking up two wins and three draws since a 5-0 hammering at the hands of French giants AS Monaco on July 16.
Derby County vs Coventry City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 34 wins from the last 84 meetings between the sides, Derby County boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Coventry City have picked up 30 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 22 occasions.
- Derby are unbeaten in six of their last seven Championship games against Coventry City, claiming three wins and three draws since January 2012.
- Coventry are on a run of six consecutive Championship away matches without a win, losing four and picking up two draws since March 11.
- Derby have lost just one of their most recent six home games while picking up three wins and two draws since the start of March.
Derby County vs Coventry City Prediction
Fresh off the back of reaching the EFL Cup second round, Derby County and Coventry will return to the Championship in high spirits as they seek their first league win.
However, the Sky Blues are slight favourites on paper and we fancy them to come out on top, albeit by the odd goal.
Prediction: Derby County 1-2 Coventry City
Derby County vs Coventry City Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Coventry City to win
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of Derby’s last eight matches)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in five of the hosts’ last seven games)