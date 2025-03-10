Derby County vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11th 2025

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Derby County play host to Coventry City on Tuesday. Frank Lampard’s men have failed to win their last six visits to Pride Park and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Derby County picked up three huge points in their battle for survival as they secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers on home turf last Sunday.

Before that, the Rams were on a 13-game winless run across all competitions, claiming two draws and losing 11, including a disappointing penalty-shootout defeat against Leyton Orient in the FA Cup.

Derby County have picked up 32 points from their 36 Championship matches so far to sit 22nd in the table, four points behind 21st-placed Cardiff City just outside the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Coventry City continued their charge for playoff football as they secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Stoke City thanks to a dramatic 97th-minute winner from Bobby Thomas.

Frank Lampard’s men have won five back-to-back league games for the first time since February 2020 in League One, a run stretching back to a 2-1 loss to Leeds United on February 5.

With 56 points from 36 matches, Coventry City are currently fifth in the Championship table, one point above sixth-placed West Bromwich Albion in the final playoff spot.

Derby County vs Coventry City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 33 wins from the last 85 meetings between the sides, Derby County boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Coventry City have picked up 30 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 22 occasions.

Derby County are unbeaten in their last six home games against the Sky Blues, claiming three wins and three draws since a 3-1 defeat in October 2003.

Coventry City have won all but one of their last 10 Championship matches, with a 2-0 loss against Leeds United on February 5 being the exception.

Derby have managed just one win from their most recent seven home games while losing five and claiming one draw since their 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion on Boxing Day.

Derby County vs Coventry City Prediction

While Derby County will look to build on their result over Blackburn, they go up against a rejuvenated Coventry City side who are currently firing on all cylinders.

Lampard’s men head into the game as arguably the most in-form side in the league and we fancy them to come away with another hard-fought victory.

Prediction: Derby County 1-2 Coventry City

Derby County vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Coventry City to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Coventry’s last six outings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in five of the visitors’ last six games)

