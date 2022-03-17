Derby County vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Struggling Derby County will host Coventry City this weekend in EFL Championship action.

Derby will come into this game on the back of a disappointing performance against Blackburn Rovers, a game in which they lost 3-1. Derby's hopes of staying up are almost over, with Birmingham City steering clear of the relegation battle. From now until the end of the season, it seems merely a formality as to where Derby will eventually finish.

For rivals Coventry City, this game is vitally important as they are just five points off the play-off spot. They arrive in this fixture on the back of a humbling 2-0 loss to Hull City.

birdie @adambirdie



These next two home games v Coventry and PNE are HUGE



So If you have not so already get your tickets and let’s get behind these lads and really back them #dcfcfans Lost 1 in our last 8 at homeThese next two home games v Coventry and PNE are HUGESo If you have not so already get your tickets and let’s get behind these lads and really back them @dcfcofficial Lost 1 in our last 8 at home These next two home games v Coventry and PNE are HUGE So If you have not so already get your tickets and let’s get behind these lads and really back them @dcfcofficial #dcfcfans

Derby County vs Coventry City Head-To-Head

Coventry City head into the game with the upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 29 wins from the last 92 meetings between the sides. Derby County have picked up 21 wins, while 32 games have ended all square.

The last time they played each other was in the FA Cup third round tie earlier this year in which Coventry won 1-0.

Coventry City Form Guide: L-W-L-L-D

Derby County Form Guide: L-L-W-L-L

Coventry City @Coventry_City



bit.ly/3qcKzHM 🗣| “Frustrating is a good word to use, everyone knows that is not a performance level we’ve seen this season, but we’ve got to find a way of moving on quickly." #PUSB 🗣| “Frustrating is a good word to use, everyone knows that is not a performance level we’ve seen this season, but we’ve got to find a way of moving on quickly." #PUSB➡ bit.ly/3qcKzHM https://t.co/uAvQX5X0Iv

Derby County vs Coventry City Team News

Derby County

The visitors will take to the pitch without Krystian Bielik and Lee Buchanan, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Krystian Bielik, Lee Buchanan

Suspended: None

Coventry City

The hosts will be without the services of Martyn Waghorn and Gustavo Hamer, who have been sidelined through shoulder and ankle injuries respectively.

Injured: Martyn Waghorn, Gustavo Hamer

Suspended: None

Derby County vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Derby County Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kelle Roos; Craig Forsyth, Curtis Davies, Phil Jagielka, Nathan Byrne; Liam Thompson, Max Bird; Kamil Jóźwiak, Jason Knight, Tom Lawrence; Luke Plange

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ben Wilson; Michael Rose, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam; Ian Maatsen, Todd Kane, Jamie Allen, Fankaty Dabo; Callum O'Hare, Matt Godden, Viktor Gyokeres

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Derby County vs Coventry City Prediction

Derby County's chances of survival are dwindling fast, and they are unlikely to remain in the Championship next season. Relegation seems almost certain at this point, but they can put it off mathematically with a positive result here.

Coventry City will look to hit back after losing to Hull in midweek and continue their charge for a play-off finish. We expect Coventry to take all three points against a struggling Derby side.

Prediction: Derby 1-3 Coventry City

Edited by Peter P