Derby County vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

The EFL Championship action continues with Derby County taking on Huddersfield Town on Tuesday evening.

Derby County and Huddersfield Town occupy the 19th and 18th spots on the Championship table, respectively. Both sides will go into the game knowing that a victory will create considerable separation between them and the teams stuck in the relegation zone.

The Terriers are going through a poor spell of form, as they have managed to win only one of their last five fixtures. However, that triumph came against a strong Swansea City side and that will inspire a lot of confidence ahead of this crucial clash.

The Rams, on the other hand, have been slightly better, securing three wins in their last five matches.

However, Wayne Rooney's men suffered defeat at the hands of Watford in their most recent outing and they will be looking to get back on the winning track.

Derby County vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head

In the head-to-head stakes, Derby County hold the bragging rights as they have won six games as opposed to Huddersfield Town's three. The two championship sides have played out four draws in total.

The last time the two sides met, Huddersfield Town prevailed with a 1-0 scoreline. Juninho Bacuna's strike in the 54th minute was enough for the Terriers to secure a win on that day.

Derby County form guide: W-L-W-W-L

Huddersfield Town form guide: D-D-L-L-W

Derby County vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Derby County

Wayne Rooney will have the full squad at his disposal with the exception of midfielder Krystian Bielik, who has a torn knee ligament.

Injured: Krystian Bielik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town will be without defensive midfielder Carel Eiting and centre-back Christopher Schindler. Both the players are unavailable due to knee injuries.

Injured: Christopher Schindler and Carel Eiting

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Derby County vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XIs

Derby County Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Marshall, Nathan Byrne, Andre Wisdom, George Edmundson, Lee Buchanan, Patrick Roberts, Max Bird, Graeme Shinnie, Martin Waghorn, Colin Kazim-Richards, Jason Knight

Huddersfield Predicted XI (3-5-2): Ryan Schofield, Alex Vallejo, Richard Keough, Naby Sarr, Pipa, Juninho Bacuna, Jonathan Hogg, Lewis O'Brien, Aaron Rowe, Fraizer Campbell, Duane Holmes

Derby County vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Despite the loss against Watford, Derby County will be firm favorites going into this clash.

They are playing on home turf, and their quality in the final third should be enough to earn them a much-needed win.

Prediction: Derby County 2-0 Huddersfield Town