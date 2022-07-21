Derby County vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd July | Club Friendlies 2022 

Derby County will host Leicester City at Pride Park on Saturday in a friendly ahead of the new English season.

The hosts have endured a turbulent couple of months and will target a fresh start under new owners. Derby finished 23rd in the Championship last season with 34 points from 46 games after being slapped a 21-point deduction by the English Football League due to financial issues. That saw the Rams drop to League One for the first time in almost four decades.

The weekend clash will mark the fourth preseason outing for Derby, who have faced Bradford City, Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin and Stevenage in the last two weeks.

Leicester, meanwhile, endured an underwhelming campaign last season, finishing outside the European spots after securing Europa League football in consecutive seasons. They finished ninth in the Premier League, picking up 52 points, their lowest points haul in a full campaign under manager Brendan Rodgers.

The Foxes will hope to put out a stronger showing in the upcoming campaign as they seek a return to Europe. They remain the only Premier League club yet to make a new signing this summer but will look to dip into the market for reinforcements before the transfer window closes.

Derby County vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 108 meetings between Derby and Leicester. The Rams have won 46 of those games, while Leicester have won 34. Their 28 other meetings have ended in draws.

Leicester are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.

Derby are without a clean sheet in their last 11 games in this fixture since 2010.

Eleven of Derby's 14 league wins last season came on home turf.

Leicester picked up more points on the road than just five teams in the Premier League last season; three of those teams suffered relegation.

Derby County vs Leicester City Prediction

Derby closed out the league season with three losses in their final four games. However, they have won two of their three pre-season friendlies this summer and will look to build on that this weekend.

Leicester, meanwhile, picked up three wins and a draw in their final four league games of last campaign. They are unbeaten in back-to-back outings this offseason and should have enough to win again.

Prediction: Derby County 1-2 Leicester City.

Derby County vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leicester City.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have found the back of the net in their last four matchups).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but two of the last nine matchups between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals).

