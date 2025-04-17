Derby County vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | April 18th 2025

Derby County and Luton Town get round 43 of the EFL Championship underway when they lock horns at Pride Park on Friday. With just four games to go, both sides find themselves in the thick of the relegation battle and will go all out in search of maximum points.
Derby County failed to pull clear of the danger zone last Saturday when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Portsmouth after conceding a 91st-minute equalizer at Fratton Park.
The Rams have now gone three back-to-back matches without a win — losing once and claiming two draws — having picked up four victories from the four games preceding this run.
However, Derby will be backing themselves to bounce back this weekend as they return home, where they have picked up 10 points from the last 12 available since February's 1-0 defeat against Millwall.
Elsewhere, Luton Town were sent crashing back to earth in their push for survival as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against 10-man Blackburn Rovers at Kenilworth Road last time out.
Before that, the Hatters were on a run of five consecutive games without defeat, claiming two wins and three draws since a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Burnley on March 8.
Luton Town have picked up 40 points from their 42 Championship games to sit 23rd in the league table, level with rock-bottom Plymouth Argyle and three points away from safety.
Derby County vs Luton Town Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 19 wins from the last 48 meetings between the sides, Luton Town boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.
- Derby County have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.
- Luton Town currently hold the division’s third-poorest away record, having picked up just 12 points from their 21 games on the road so far.
- Derby County are unbeaten in their last four home games, picking up three wins and one draw since the start of March.
Derby County vs Luton Town Prediction
With just three points separating Derby and Luton Town at the wrong end of the table, we expect both sides to take a cautious approach to the game as they look to avoid dropping more points.
However, Derby have been tough to crack at home of late and we expect them to come away with a narrow victory at Pride Park.
Prediction: Derby County 1-0 Luton Town
Derby County vs Luton Town Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Derby County to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in Luton’s last five games)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)