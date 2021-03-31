Derby County vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Derby County and Luton Town will trade tackles at Pride Park on Friday, with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

The hosts suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Stoke City in their most recent fixture before the international break. A second-half strike by Jacob Brown was enough to give the Potters all three points.

Luton Town picked up an impressive 1-0 victory away to Preston North End. An unfortunate own goal late in the game by Daniel Iversen proved to be the difference between the sides at Deepdale.

Derby County are in need of the points, as they currently sit in 19th spot on the table, just above the relegation places. Luton Town are fairly comfortable in 13th position, having accrued 50 points from 37 matches to date.

Derby County vs Luton Town Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 44 occasions in the past and have an identical head-to-head record.

The two teams have 17 victories apiece in previous matches played, while 10 games ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent meeting came on 19 September 2020 when goals in each half from Luke Berry and Jordan Clark helped Luton Town to a 2-1 home victory.

Derby County have hit a snag in recent months after a fine run of form earlier in the year that saw them emerge from the relegation zone. The Rams are currently winless in their last seven league games and manager Wayne Rooney is feeling the heat.

Luton Town are on a run of two consecutive victories and have won four of their last six games in the Championship.

Derby County form guide: L-D-L-D-L

Luton Town form guide: W-W-L-L-W

Derby County vs Luton Town Team News

Derby County

The hosts have two players sidelined by injury. Krystian Bielik (ACL) and Curtis Davies (Achilles) are both long-term absentees.

There are no suspension worries for manager Wayne Rooney.

Injuries: Krystian Bielik, Curtis Davies

Suspension: None

Luton Town

The visitors have two players ruled out through injury. Sonny Bradley (thigh) and Eunan O'Kane (broken leg) are both ruled out. Dan Potts will be evaluated for the concussion he suffered to determine his availability.

There are no suspension worries for Luton Town.

Injuries: Eunan O'Kane. Sonny Bradley

Doubtful: Dan Potts

Suspension: None

Derby County vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Derby County Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kelle Roos (GK); Lee Buchanan, Teden Mengi, Matt Clarke, Nathan Bryne; Kamil Jozwiak, Graeme Shinnie, Max Bird; Patrick Roberts, Colin Kazim-Richards, Martyn Waghorn

Luton Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Sluga (GK); Jordan Clark, Kal Naismith, Martin Cranie, James Bree; Luke Berry, Glen Rea, Pelly Ruddock; Elijah Adebayo, James Collins, Harry Cornick

Derby County vs Luton Town Prediction

Derby County have shown that they have it in them to get the job done when it matters most. However, they have been plagued by massive inconsistencies in recent weeks which have threatened to undo the good work started by Rooney.

The international break offered them a chance to hit reset and get back into top gear. We are predicting a share of the spoils with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Derby County 1-1 Luton Town