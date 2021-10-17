Derby County vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Derby County will host Luton Town at Pride Park in a matchday 13 EFL Championship fixture on Tuesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Preston North End on Saturday.

Luton Town secured maximum points in a 2-0 away victory over Millwall. Harry Cornick scored a brace to help the Hatters attain the win.

That victory helped the Bedfordshire outfit climb into mid-table security with 17 points from 12 matches. Derby County remain rooted to the bottom of the table on just three points following their 12-point deduction for entering administration.

Derby County vs Luton Town Head-to-Head

The two sides have traded tackles on 45 occasions in the past and Derby County have a slightly better record with 18 wins to their name.

Luton Town were victorious on 17 occasions while both sides played out a draw in 10 previous matches.

Their most recent meeting came in April, when Lee Gregory and Graeme Shinnie scored in either half to give Derby a 2-0 victory on home turf.

The Rams have shown resilience since their point-deduction and have lost just one of four matches since entering administration. Luton Town have won two of their last five matches.

Derby County form guide: D-D-W-L-W

Luton Town form guide: W-D-W-L-D

Derby County vs Luton Town Team News

Derby County

Krystian Bielik and Kornell McDonald have all been ruled out through injuries but there are no suspension concerns for Wayne Rooney. Colin-Kazim Richards is back to full fitness.

Injuries: Krystian Bielik, Kornell McDonald

Suspension: None

Luton Town

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for manager Nathan Jones.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Derby County vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Derby County (4-2-3-1): Ryan Allsop (GK); Lee Buchanan, Phil Jagielka, Curtis Davies, Festy Ebosele; Graeme Shinnie, Max Bird; Jason Knight, Ravel Morrison, Tom Lawrence; Sam Baldock

Luton Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Sluga (GK); Amari'i Bell, Kal Naismith, Tom Lockyer, James Bree; Luke Berry, Glen Rea, Gabriel Osho; Jordan Clark, Elijah Adebayo, Harry Cornick

Derby County vs Luton Town Prediction

Derby have shown a firm resolution in recent weeks that has made it difficult to breach their defense.

The hosts are likely to defend compactly while attempting to catch Luton Town on the break. This could translate into a cagey game of few chances and we are predicting a share of the spoils in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Derby County 1-1 Luton Town

