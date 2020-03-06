Derby County vs Manchester United: Hits and Flops | FA Cup 2019-20

Derby County v Manchester United - FA Cup Fifth Round

The fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup comes to an end as Derby County tasted defeat against Manchester United who ran out as 3-0 winners at Pride Park. A Goal from Luke Shaw and a brace by Odion Ighalo helped the Red Devils qualify for the quarterfinals, whereas Wayne Rooney and Co. will look to bounce back in their league game against Blackburn.

It was a dominant display by The Red Devils as the Rams were never in the game, except for the starting few minutes when Louie Sibley and Rooney troubled Sergio Romero a couple of times. The away team had twice the number of shots as Derby and except for a few instances, the hosts never looked like coming back from the two goal deficit in the first half.

Undefeated in as much as nine games, United are having a good run ahead of the Manchester Derby. Let's now discuss a few hits and flops from the game.

#4 Flop - Max Lowe (Derby)

Derby County v Manchester United - FA Cup Fifth Round

Even though the 22-year-old has been in decent form in the league this season whenever he played, Max Lowe was one of Derby's worst players on the night. The left back was constantly troubled by the likes of Juan Mata and Diogo Dalot and almost gave away the third goal of the night due to a poor touch in his own half.

Although one could argue Lowe did not have enough defensive support from the Whittaker and Lawrence, the fact that he still got completely exploited by Mata and often found himself in no man's land due to the Spaniard's brilliant positioning cannot be taken away.

The 22-year-old lost possesion 15 times in the game, while having a passing accuracy of 53.6%. A night to forget for Philip Cocu and his team as they were completely outplayed by a rampant United side that had made wholesome changes to their lineup.

