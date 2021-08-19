Derby County vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

Derby County and Middlesbrough will face off on Saturday in game week four of EFL Championship football at the Pride Park Stadium. Both sides have had mixed results this campaign with one win, loss and draw so far. Derby County and Middlesbrough both sit on four points in 10th and 12th places respectively.

Derby County began their Championship campaign with a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town. They then defeated Salford City on penalties to advance in the EFL Cup. The Rams then resumed league duties with a 2-1 loss to Peterborough United before defeating Hull City 1-0 on Wednesday.

Like their hosts, Middlesbrough also began their Championship campaign with a 1-1 draw but to Fulham. The Boro, however, lost 3-0 to Blackpool in the first round of the EFL Cup. A 2-1 victory over Bristol City saw them notch their first win of the season. They then lost 3-2 to 10-man QPR on Wednesday night.

Derby County vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head

There have been exactly 150 meetings between Derby County and Middlesbrough in the past. Middlesbrough have a far better record with 65 wins compared to Derby County's 51. There have been 34 draws between the sides.

The two sides last met in a Championship clash in February this year which Derby County won 2-1. Goals from Lee Gregory and Colin Kazim-Richards gave the Rams a two-goal lead before Neeskens Kebano halved the deficit for Middlesbrough.

Derby County Form Guide (Championship): W-L-D

Middlesbrough Form Guide (Championship): L-W-D

Derby County vs Middlesbrough Team News

Derby County

Colin Kazim-Richards came off with injury in Derby County's defeat to Peterborough last week. The striker joins Jason Knight and Krystian Bielik on the injury list for Derby County ahead of Saturday's game.

Injured: Colin Kazim-Richards, Krystian Bielik, Jason Knight

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough

Summer signing Sammy Ameobi remains out with injury. Marcus Browne, Marcus Tavernier and Duncan Watmore are also all set to miss the Derby County clash due to injuries.

Injured: Sammy Ameobi, Marcus Browne, Marcus Tavernier, Duncan Watmore

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Derby County vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

Derby County Predicted XI(4-2-3-1): Kelle Roos; Nathan Bryne, Phil Jagielka, Curtis Davies, Lee Buchanan; Graeme Shinnie, Max Bird; Kamil Jozwiak, Ravel Morrison, Louie Sibley, Sam Baldock

Middlesbrough Predicted XI(4-3-3): Joe Lumley; Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Grant Hall, Marc Bola; Matt Crooks, Paddy McNair, Jonathan Howson; Djed Spence, Isaiah Jones, Uche Ikpeazu

Derby County vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Derby County had a disastrous end to last season and it was expected that their struggles would continue this campaign. They have however begun the campaign fairly well despite the absence of key players and a transfer embargo.

Middlesbrough have had mixed results and performances this campaign. They had a chance to get back-to-back league wins against 10-man QPR but failed to capitalize.

Although Middlesbrough will want to return to winning ways on Saturday, points should be shared between the sides.

Prediction: Derby County 1-1 Middlesbrough

Edited by Shardul Sant