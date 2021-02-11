Derby County vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news, and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Relegation-battling Derby County host Middlesbrough at the Pride Park Stadium on Saturday for a clash in the EFL Championship.

With just 28 points from 27 games, the Rams are currently 22nd in the standings. They have a match in hand over Sheffield Wednesday, who are a position ahead on goal difference.

Despite some improvements lately, including a win in three consecutive games for the first time this season, Wayne Rooney's side are back in the bottom three. They experienced a thumping loss at the hands of Rotherham United last time out.

Derby will be desperate to get back to winning ways and will also feel confident in their prospects after seeing Boro stuck in a rut.

Neil Warnock's side may be seventh in the standings, but they haven't won in four games, even losing three of those encounters in the process.

This has seen them drop out of the playoff zone and remain five points behind Bournemouth in sixth.

Derby County vs Middlesbrough Head-To-Head

The upcoming clash will be the 150th between the sides in history. Middlesbrough have been the more successful team in this fixture with 65 wins to Derby County's 50.

Neil Warnock and his @Boro side will be looking to complete a league double this weekend when they face #DCFC. #UTB @ReNewELP pic.twitter.com/p8yoAtUmXd — Middlesbrough StatZone (@MiddlesbroughSZ) February 10, 2021

In the first leg of their clash this season in Middlesbrough, the home side romped to a comfortable 3-0 win. They are aiming to secure the league double over Derby for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

Derby County Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-L

Middlesbrough Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-L

Derby County vs Middlesbrough Team News

Derby County

Krystian Bielik suffered a tear in the knee towards the end of January and is set to be out for a long time.

He's the only absentee for Wayne Rooney, but the coach has three players in the squad at risk of a suspension.

Injured: Krystian Bielik

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Continuing our preparations ahead of a busy five days 💪



Sat: @Boro 🏡

Tue: @wwfcofficial 🚌 pic.twitter.com/PsrDHZBuAS — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) February 11, 2021

Middlesbrough

The visitors have a clean bill of health going into the match, with Neil Warnock once again having the liberty to field his best XI.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Derby County vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

Derby County (4-2-3-1): David Marshall; Nathan Byrne, Andre Wisdom, Matt Clarke, Lee Buchanan; Max Bird, Graeme Shinnie; Martyn Waghorn, Jason Knight, Kamil Jozwiak; Colin Kazim-Rochards.

Middlesbrough (4-2-3-1): Marcus Bettinelli; Darnell Fisher, Anfernee Dijksteel, Paddy McNair, Marc Bola; Jonathan Howson, Samy Morsy; Neeskens Kebano, George Saville, Yannick Bolasie; Britt Assombalonga.

Derby County vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Neither side are in form right now but both are desperate for three points. The Rams will cause the visitors plenty of problems and we expect them to hold on for a draw.

Prediction: Derby County 2-2 Middlesbrough