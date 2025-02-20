Derby County vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2025

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Derby County and Millwall lock horns at Pride Park on Saturday. The Rams have lost each of their last four home games against Alex Neil’s men and will head into the weekend looking to end this poor run.

Derby County failed to move out of the relegation zone as they suffered a 4-0 steamrolling against Queens Park Rangers at the Loftus Road Stadium last Friday.

The Rams have gone 11 consecutive games without a win across all competitions, losing nine and claiming two draws since a 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion on Boxing Day.

This dire run of results has seen Derby County plunge into 22nd place in the Champions standings with 29 points from 33 games, one point off 21st-placed Hull City just above the relegation zone.

On the other hand, Millwall failed to return to winning ways last weekend as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Preston North End when the two sides met at the Deepdale Stadium.

Neil’s side have now gone three back-to-back games without a win — claiming two draws and losing once — having won the four matches preceding this run in all competitions.

Millwall have picked up 42 points from their 33 Championship matches so far to sit 14th in the league standings, level on points with 15th-placed Preston.

Derby County vs Millwall Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 24 wins from the last 63 meetings between the sides, Millwall hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Derby County have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.

Millwall have won their last four visits to Pride Park, scoring five goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 3-0 defeat in December 2017.

Derby County have lost all but one of their last five home matches, with a goalless draw against Oxford United on February 11 being the exception.

Derby County vs Millwall Prediction

While Millwall have suffered a slump in form of late, they will be backing themselves to bounce back against a floundering Derby County side who have failed to win their last 11 outings. We expect the Rams to put up a fight in this one, but we are backing the visitors to come out on top, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Derby County 0-1 Millwall

Derby County vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Millwall to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of their last six encounters)

