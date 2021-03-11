Derby County vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Derby County will welcome Millwall to Pride Park on Saturday for a matchday 36 fixture in the EFL Championship.

The hosts come into this clash on the back of a goalless draw away to Barnsley, while Millwall suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

Goals in each half from Bradley Dack and Sam Gallagher gave the Lancashire outfit all three points.

That stalemate left Derby County in 18th spot, seven points from safety. Millwall are relatively comfortable in mid-table, having accrued 45 points from 36 games to date.

Derby County vs Millwall Head-to-Head

This will be the 60th meeting between the two sides and their head-to-head records are almost identical.

Derby have a slight advantage with 23 wins and 14 draws to their name. Meanwhile, Millwall were victorious on 22 previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came on 5 December 2020 when a lone strike by Jason Knight helped Derby County to a narrow 1-0 away victory.

Derby are currently on a poor run of form that has seen them go four games without a win in the Championship. This has left them looking nervously over their shoulder.

The home team will be seeking a victory on home turf to steer further clear of the dropzone.

Millwall have also been inconsistent, with a run of one win from their last five games seeing them lose their previous promotion hopes.

Derby County form guide: D-L-L-D-W

Millwall form guide: L-W-L-D-D

Derby County vs Millwall Team News

Derby County

The Rams have four players sidelined by injury. Krystian Bielik (ACL), Tom Lawrence (ankle) and Curtis Davies (Achilles) will be unavailable.

Goalkeeper David Marshall suffered a back injury against Forest and has since been replaced in goal by Kelle Roos.

Jack Stretton has returned to fitness following the discomfort he felt last week and should be available for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Wayne Rooney.

Injuries: Tom Lawrence, Jack Stretton, Krystian Bielik, Curtis Davies, David Marshall

Suspension: None

Millwall

The visitors have several injury concerns ahead of the trip to Derby County. Connor Mahoney (muscle), Murray Wallace (broken foot), Maikel Kieftenbeld (hamstring) and Kenneth Zohore (ankle) are all unavailable.

Furthermore, Ryan Leonard has also been ruled out with an ankle injury, while Jake Copper has recovered from his shoulder problem.

There are no suspension worries for manager Gary Rowett.

Injuries: Connor Mahoney, Murray Wallace, Kenneth Zohore, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Ryan Leonard

Suspension: None

Derby County vs Millwall Predicted XI

Derby County Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kelle Roos (GK); Lee Buchanan, Teden Mengi, Matt Clarke, Andre Wisdom; Kamil Jozwiak, Graeme Shinnie, Max Bird; Jason Knight, Colin Kazim-Richards, Martyn Waghorn

Millwall Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bartosz Bialkowski (GK); Scott Malone, Alex Pearce, Shaun Hutchinson, Mahlon Romero; Billy Mitchell, Ryan Woods, Shaun Williams, Jed Wallace; Mason Bennett, Matt Smith

Derby County vs Millwall Prediction

Neither side have been in the best of form in recent weeks, which suggests they could cancel each other out.

Millwall have a relatively strong attack but poor defense. This could see them get on the scoresheet while also presenting Derby County with ample opportunity to score.

We are predicting a low-scoring stalemate at Pride Park.

Prediction: Derby County 1-1 Millwall