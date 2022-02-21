Derby County vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Derby County return to action this week and will take on Millwall at the Pride Park Stadium on Wednesday in yet another matchday of the English Championship.

The Rams continued their commendable battle for survival last weekend, picking up a hard-fought 1-0 win over Peterborough United.

A tense clash between the relegation battlers saw 13 bookings between the sides but ultimately saw Wayne Rooney's men come out on top via a last-minute winner from academy graduate Louie Sibley.

Derby County sit 22nd in the league table with 21 points from 32 games. They are now five points away from safety and will be looking to reduce that gap as the season approaches its end.

Millwall picked up a 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers in their last game via second-half goals from Mason Bennett and Tyler Burey, with the latter scoring his first-ever goal for the club.

The Lions sit 14th in the league table with 43 points from 31 games. They will be looking to continue their good run of form when they travel to Derby on Wednesday.

Derby County vs Millwall Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 61 meetings between Derby County and Millwall. Both teams have won 23 games apiece while their other 15 meetings have ended in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash back in November. The game ended 1-1.

Derby County Form Guide: W-L-W-L-D

Millwall Form Guide: W-W-L-D-W

Derby County vs Millwall Team News

Derby County

Kamil Jozwiak and Colin Kazim-Richards both remain out with injuries and will miss the midweek clash. Club captain Tom Lawrence received a red card and has now been suspended while Richard Stearman will return to the squad after serving a suspension of his own.

Injured: Kamil Jozwiak, Colin Kazim-Richards

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Tom Lawrence

Millwall

Oliver Burke is set to miss Wednesday's clash due to injury and should be replaced by Tyler Burey in the starting XI. Arsenal loanee Daniel Ballard has recovered from an injury he sustained in November and will return to the side.

Injured: Oliver Burke

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Derby County vs Millwall Predicted XI

Derby County Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ryan Allsop (GK); Nathan Byrne, Curtis Davies, Richard Stearman, Craig Forsyth; Krystian Bielik, Max Bird; Festy Ebosele, Jason Knight, Louie Sibley; Luke Plange

Millwall Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Bartosz Bialkowski (GK); Shaun Hutchinson, Jack Cooper, Murray Wallace; Danny McNamara, George Saville, Billy Mitchell, Scott Malone; Tyler Burey; Jed Wallace, Mason Bennett

Derby County vs Millwall Prediction

Derby County have had countless struggles this season but have been solid on home turf of late. They are unbeaten in their last six home games, winning five of them, and will be looking to maximize their home advantage this week.

Millwall are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last five league games. They have, however, won just one of their last eight league games on the road and could see defeat on Wednesday.

Prediction: Derby County 2-1 Millwall

Edited by Peter P