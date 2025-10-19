Derby County vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21st 2025

Derby County will host Norwich City at the Pride Park Stadium on Tuesday in another round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. The hosts will be desperate to get a result and avoid falling into the bottom three after what has been a terrible start to the new season.

Ad

Derby County put up a toothless performance and were lucky to only concede one in their 1-0 loss to Oxford United on their return from the international break on Saturday. The Rams, who are winless in their last five games and have won only one of 10 league games played so far, are now a point and a place above the relegation zone but will hope to turn things around in the coming weeks to push higher up the league table.

Ad

Trending

Norwich City are having a similarly poor season as they are currently tied on points with their midweek hosts following their 1-0 loss to Bristol City last time out. The Canaries, who had a comfortable mid-table finish last campaign, have now lost three league games on the bounce and could end this matchday in the drop zone should they fail to get a result on Tuesday.

Derby County vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 72 previous occasions going into Tuesday's game. Derby have won 22 of those meetings, 20 have ended in draws while Norwich have the remaining 30.

The sides are evenly matched across their five most recent meetings with both sides registering two wins, one draw and eight goals.

Both teams have scored 11 goals in 10 league games played so far this season.

Derby have conceded 16 goals in the league so far. Only Sheffield Wednesday (22) and Hull City (18) have conceded more in the English second tier this season.

Ad

Derby County vs Norwich City Prediction

The sides are very closely matched going into the weekend and will likely leave the result to be determined by individual brilliance. The Rams will, however, need to improve on their recent performances to get their first home win of the campaign.

The Canaries, meanwhile, will rely on their decent record away from home this season to perhaps pick up a point this week.

Ad

Prediction: Derby County 1-1 Norwich City

Derby County vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last six games have all featured fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of the visitors' last six games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More