Derby County vs Oxford United Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2025

Derby County will entertain Oxford United at Pride Park Stadium in the EFL Championship on Tuesday. The hosts have won seven of their 31 league games thus far and are in 22nd place in the standings.

Oxford have fared a little better with nine wins and are in 17th place with 37 points.

Derby's winless start to 2025 was extended to eight games last week as they were held to a 1-1 away draw by Norwich City. Jerry Yates scored a stoppage-time equalizer from the penalty spot. They earned their first point in the league after four consecutive defeats.

The visitors are winless in their last three league games. They saw their unbeaten streak ended after five games last week, suffering a 1-0 loss to Burnley. They failed to score for the second time in three games and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

Derby County vs Oxford United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 15 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts leading 7-5 in wins and three games ending in draws.

They met in the reverse fixture in October and played out a 1-1 draw.

No team has lost more games (17) than the hosts in the Championship this season.

Derby County have lost their last four home games and they have failed to score in these games as well.

Oxford United have won just one of their last six meetings against the hosts, with that win being registered away from home in 2023.

Ten of the 15 meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

The hosts are on a nine-game winless run across all competitions, suffering eight defeats.

Derby County vs Oxford United Prediction

The Rams have won just one of their last 11 games across all competitions, with that triumph registered at home against West Bromwich Albion in December. They have failed to score in their last four home games, which is a cause for concern.

Curtis Nelson and Dajaune Brown are long-term absentees while Corey Blackett-Taylor and Kane Wilson also face significant spells on the sidelines. Ryan Nyambe was an unused substitute against Norwich and might get the nod to start.

The U's are winless in their last three games, with two ending in draws. They have just one win in their travels this season, which is a cause for concern. They have won three of their last six away meetings against Derby.

Ben Nelson is nursing a thigh injury and will miss this match. Elliott Moore is also not fully fit yet. Stanley Mills has rejoined the club from Everton and faces a late fitness test.

Considering the current form of the two teams, they are expected to settle for a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Derby County 1-1 Oxford United

Derby County vs Oxford United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

