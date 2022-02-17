Derby County vs Peterborough United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Derby County and Peterborough United will trade tackles in a relegation six-pointer in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts come into the clash on the back of a comprehensive 4-1 defeat away to Middlesbrough. Duncan Watmore came on late in the game for Middlesbrough to add gloss to the scoreline in the 89th minute.

Meanwhile, Peterborough settled for a share of the spoils in a goalless draw with Reading at home on Wednesday.

Peterborough United @theposh



#pufc #PETREA Darren Ferguson spoke of his frustration as Posh were held to a goalless draw by Reading in windy conditions at the Weston Homes Stadium. The Posh boss bemoaned the final bit of his side’s display. Darren Ferguson spoke of his frustration as Posh were held to a goalless draw by Reading in windy conditions at the Weston Homes Stadium. The Posh boss bemoaned the final bit of his side’s display. #pufc #PETREA

Only three points separate the two sides in the table. Peterborough United are 22nd in the Championship table with 21 points from 30 matches, while Derby County sit right below them in 23rd.

Derby County vs Peterborough United Head-to-Head

This will be just the 14th meeting between the two sides. Derby County have an edge with six wins to their name, while Peterborough were victorious on five occasions, with two matches in the past ending in a stalemate.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2021 on matchday two of the current campaign, when Peterborough secured a 2-1 home win. All three goals came in the second half, with Siriki Dembele and Harrison Burrows scoring in injury time to help their side secure a comeback victory.

Derby County form guide: L-W-L-D-L

Peterborough United form guide: D-L-L-W-L

Derby County vs Peterborough United Team News

Derby County

Richard Stearman will serve the final match of his three-game suspension while Kamil Jozwiak and Colin Kazim-Richards are unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Kamil Jozwiak, Colin Kazim-Richards

Suspension: Richard Stearman

Peterborough United

Mark Beevers, Dan Butler, Jack Taylor and Harrison Burrows have all been ruled out due to injuries.

Injuries: Mark Beevers, Dan Butler, Jack Taylor, Harrison Burrows

Suspension: None

Derby County vs Peterborough United Predicted XI

Derby County Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ryan Allsop (GK); Nathan Byrne, Curtis Davies, Lee Buchanan, Craig Forsyth; Krystian Bielik, Max Bird; Festy Ebosele, Jason Knight, Tom Lawrence; Luke Plange

Peterborough United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Steven-Andreas Benda (GK); Nathan Thompson, Josh Knight, Frankie Kent, Hayden Coulson; Oliver Norburn, Jeando Fuchs, Reece James; Kwame Poku, Joe Ward, Jonson Clarke-Harris

Derby County vs Peterborough United Prediction

Derby County have shown massive fighting spirit under Wayne Rooney and there is genuine optimism that the Rams could avoid relegation despite their bleak off-field issues and debilitating points penalty at the start of the season. The home side are currently on a five-game unbeaten run at Pride Park, which could be a massive boost against Peterborough, who tend to struggle on the road.

Both sides need the win to boost their survival chances but we are backing Wayne Rooney's side to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Derby County 1-0 Peterborough United

Edited by Manas Mitul