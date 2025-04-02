Derby County vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2nd 2025

Derby County and Preston North End bring round 39 of the EFL Championship to an end when they lock horns at Pride Park on Wednesday. Both sides head into the midweek clash off the back of contrasting results, with Paul Heckingbottom’s men crashing out of the FA Cup.

Derby County continued to push for survival in the Championship as they secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Plymouth Argyle in their bottom-of-the-table clash at Home Park last time out.

The Rams have won three games on the bounce — scoring seven goals and conceding three — having failed to win the 13 matches across all competitions preceding this run.

This turnaround has seen Derby County edge closer to safety as they sit 22nd in the Championship table with 38 points from 38 games, two points behind 21st-placed Cardiff City just outside the relegation zone.

On the other hand, Preston North End suffered a quarter-final exit from the FA Cup at the weekend as they fell to a 3-0 home defeat against Premier League side Aston Villa.

Heckingbottom’s men now turn their focus to the Championship, where they snapped their six-game winless run on March 15 courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Portsmouth at the Deepdale Stadium.

Preston North End have picked up 47 points from their 38 league matches so far to sit 14th in the standings, two points above 15th-placed Queens Park Rangers.

Derby County vs Preston North End Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 52 wins from the last 125 meetings between the two long-time rivals, Preston North End boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Derby County have picked up four fewer wins since their first meeting in September 1888, while the spoils have been shared on 25 occasions.

Preston have failed to win all but one of their most recent five away games, losing three and picking up one draw since January 31.

Derby County have won just two of their last eight home matches while losing five and claiming one draw since late December.

Derby County vs Preston North End Prediction

After a turbulent start to the year, Derby County have turned a corner of late as they look to preserve their Championship status.

The Rams take on a deflated Preston side still reeling from their FA Cup exit and we are backing them to come away with the desired result in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Derby County 2-1 Preston North End

Derby County vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Derby County to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of Derby’s last 10 games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in eight of the Rams’ last nine outings)

