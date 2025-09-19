Derby County vs Preston Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2025

Derby County take on Preston North End on matchday six of the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are in opposite halves of the points table.

John Eustace's Derby are fresh off a 1-0 win at West Bromwich Albion last weekend. Despite the hosts dominating possession (68%) and having more shots on target (4-1), the Rams delivered the decisive blow through Andreas Weimann six minutes from time to take the spoils.

With their first win of the season, Derby are up to 19th in the fledgling standings, with five points from as many outings, having lost twice.

Meanwhile, Paul Heckingbottom's Preston held Middlesbrough to a 2-2 home draw, ending the leaders' perfect start to the season. The Lilywhites took the lead through Lewis Dobin inside 22 minutes before Boro equalised 50 minutes later through Matt Target.

Jordan Storey thought he scored an 88th-minute winner only for Sontje Hansen pulling Boro level in the second minute of stoppage time. Following the draw, Preston are eighth in the points table, with eight points from five games, winning two.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Derby-Preston Championship skirmish at Pride Park Stadium:

Derby County vs Preston head-to-head and key numbers

In 126 meetings across competitons, Preston lead 52-49 but lost their most recent matchup, 2-0 away in the Championship in April.

Derby are unbeaten in four games against the Lilywhites, all in the Championship, winning twice.

Derby are winless in five home games across competitions, losing twice.

Preston have won once in five road outings across competitions, losing twice.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Derby: W-D-L-D-L; Preston: D-L-L-W-W

Derby County vs Preston prediction

Both teams haven't had the start to the season they would have envisaged, especially Derby, who only registered their first win of the campaign last weekend.

In terms of head-to-head, it's been a fiercely fought rivalry, with Preston enjoying a narrow advantage. However, the Lilywhites have won just once in 15 league games at Pride Park, losing nine. In fact, they have won twice in 20 league matchups with the Rams, losing 12, including two of the last three.

It's pertinent to note, though, that Derby haven't been particularly strong at home of late, while Preston have had modest success on their travels. Nevertheless, considering the Lilywhites' slightly better start to the season, expect them to eke out a hard-fought road win.

Prediction: Derby County 0-1 Preston

Derby County vs Preston betting tips

Tip-1: Preston to win

Tip-2: Both teams to score: No (Both haven't netted in five of their last six meetings.)

Tip-3: Under 1.5 goals (Two of their last four matchups have had one goal or less.)

