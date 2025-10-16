West Brom vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025

West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End trade tackles on Saturday as the tenth matchday of the Championship beckons. Both sides are in the top half of the fledgling standings.

Ryan Mason's West Brom were blanked 3-0 at Millwall in their most recent outing just before the international break. Despite the Baggies dominating possession (61%), their profligate finishing (1/10 shots on target) came back to haunt them, with Millwall scoring thrice off their four shots on the opposition goal.

Jake Cooper, Femi Azeez and Zak Sturge strikes ended West Brom's two-game unbeaten run, dropping them to seventh in the points table, with 14 points from nine games, winning four.

Meanwhile, Paul Heckingbottom's Preston are fresh off a 2-0 home win over Charlton Athletic two weeks ago. The Lilywhites opened the scoring through Thierry Small midway through the second period before Daniel Jebbison's 80th-minute strike confirmed the three points.

Snapping a two-game drawing skid, Preston are up to fourth in the standings, with 16 points from nine outings, winning four.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the West Brom-Preston Championship skirmish at The Hawthorns:

West Brom vs Preston North End head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 122 meetings across competitions, West Brom lead Preston 53-48, including a 3-1 Championship home win in their most recent matchup in January.

The Baggies are unbeaten in five games in the fixture - all in the Championship - winning four.

West Brom haven't won at home this season in four games across competitions - losing two - since beating Blackburn Rovers 1-0 on the opening day.

Preston have won twice in five competitive road outings this campaign, losing one.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): West Brom: L-W-D-L-L; Preston: W-D-D-W-D

West Brom vs Preston North End prediction

Both sides have made decent starts to the season, with Preston being in the play-off places and West Brom just a place and a point adrift (of sixth-placed Queens Park Rangers).

In terms of head-to-head, West Brom have a narrow advantage but have dominated the fixture in recent meetings, winning nine of 14 games, losing twice. However, the Baggies have stuttered of late, losing three of their last five league outings, while Preston have gone unbeaten in the same period, winning twice.

Hence, considering that, the visitors will fancy their chances of not returning empty-handed from their trip to The Hawthorns.

Prediction: West Brom 1-1 Preston North End

West Brom vs Preston North End betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Both sides to score (Both have scored in their last two matchups.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals (Their last five meetings have had at least two goals.)

