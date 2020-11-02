Create
Derby County vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2020-21 

Derby County will host QPR in the Championship this week
Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Modified 02 Nov 2020, 23:54 IST
Preview
Derby County will welcome QPR to Pride Park for a matchday 10 fixture in the 2020-21 EFL Championship.

The hosts played out their third consecutive draw when a late goal by Rodrigo Riquelme helped Bournemouth salvage a draw last weekend, while QPR ended their seven-game winless run with a 3-2 home victory over Cardiff City.

Derby County are currently engaged in a relegation fight and sit in 22nd spot on the standings, but QPR are slightly better off in 18th, having garnered 10 points from nine matches played.

Derby County vs QPR Head-to-Head

This will be the 60th meeting between the sides and Derby County have the superior head-to-head record.

The Rams have 22 wins and 20 draws to their name, while QPR were victorious on 17 previous occasions.

Their most recent clash came in February when goals from Grant Hall and Ilias Chair gave QPR a 2-1 home win.

Derby County form guide: L-L-D-D-D

QPR form guide: D-L-D-L-W

Derby County vs QPR Team News

Derby County

The hosts have Kamil Jozwiak sidelined with a foot injury. There are no suspension concerns for Phillip Cocu.

Injury: Kamil Jozwiak

Suspension: None

QPR

The visitors have three players ruled out through injury. Luke Amos (ACL), Lee Wallace (knock) and Angel Rangel (Achilles tendon) are all sidelined.

Robert Dickie will also sit out the fixture through suspension, having picked up a red card in the defeat to Barnsley.

Injuries: Luke Amos, Angel Rangel, Lee Wallace

Suspension: Robert Dickie

Derby County vs QPR Predicted XI

Derby County Predicted XI (3-4-3): David Marshall; Matthew Clarke, Curtis Davies, Mike te Wierik; Lee Buchanan, Graeme Shinnie, Jason Knight, Nathan Bryne; Wayne Rooney, Tom Lawrence, Martyn Waghorn

QPR Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Seny Dieng; Niko Hamalainen, Yoann Barbet, Robert Dickie, Osman Kakay; Geoff Cameron; Bright Osayi-Samuel, Ilias Chair, Albert Adomah, Macauley Bonne, Lyndon Dykes

Derby County vs QPR Prediction

Both sides have been in indifferent form this season and have not exactly set the Championship alight with their performances.

This is particularly disappointing for Derby County, considering the quality of talent available to Philip Cocu. The Pride Park outfit will have to start racking up the points soon to avoid engaging in a relegation dogfight.

Goals are expected at both ends of the pitch given the open style of play of the two teams but they might have to share the spoils, as both sides have shown a propensity for draws this season.

Prediction: Derby County 1-1 QPR

Published 02 Nov 2020, 23:54 IST
EFL Championship 2020-21 Queens Park Rangers Football Derby County Queensland Cricket Team Wayne Rooney
