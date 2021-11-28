Derby County vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Derby County host QPR at Pride Park in the EFL Championship on Monday, with both sides having contrasting seasons of late.

Derby County finally got their first point on the board following their 12-point deduction last month. Wayne Rooney's side are still bottom of the league, but are unbeaten in their last three games on the trot. They will hope to take that momentum into the game against QPR.

QPR, on the other hand, are sixth in the league and are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions.

Mark Warburton's side will be going into the game off the back of a 1-0 win against Huddersfield last time out. They should be confident of taking all three points against Derby on Monday.

Both sides have been in good form of late and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Derby County vs QPR Head-to-Head

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won two of their last five meetings against each other.

Derby County came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in January. Colin Kazim-Richards' goal was enough to secure the three points on the night.

Derby County Form Guide: L-L-D-W-D

QPR Form Guide: D-W-D-W-W

Derby County vs QPR Team News

Ebosele will be a huge miss for Derby County

Derby County

Festy Ebosele suffered a muscle injury in the 0-0 draw against Fulham last time out and is a doubt for the game. Meanwhile, Lee Buchanan, Sam Baldock and Kristian Bielik are all out injured.

Injured: Lee Buchanan, Sam Baldock, Kristian Bielik

Doubtful: Festy Ebosele

Suspended: None

QPR

QPR have no new injury worries following their 1-0 win against Huddersfield last time out. Andre Gray, Jordy de Wijs and Sam McCallum are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Andre Gray, Jordy de Wijs, Sam McCallum

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Derby County vs QPR Predicted XI

Derby County Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kelle Roos; Craig Forsyth, Curtis Davies, Phil Jagielka, Nathan Byrne; Graeme Shinnie, Liam Thompson, Max Bird; Jason Knight, Colin Kazim-Richards, Tom Lawrence

QPR Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Seny Dieng; Yoann Barbet, Jimmy Dunne, Rob Dickie; Lee Wallace, Stefan Johansen, Andre Dozzell, Albert Adomah; Elias Chair, Chris Willock; Lyndon Dykes

Derby County vs QPR Prediction

It's hard to see Derby County picking up any points from the game on Monday. QPR should have enough quality in their side to pick up the win.

We predict a tight game, with QPR coming away with the victory.

Prediction: Derby County 1-2 QPR

