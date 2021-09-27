Derby County vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Derby County and Reading will battle for three points on matchday 10 of the EFL Championship on Wednesday.

Derby County have been rocked by off-field management issues that have led to the club entering administration. This in turn saw 12 points deducted from their tally, with a possible nine to be further reduced for breaching FFP guidelines.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Sheffield United over the weekend, with Billy Sharp scoring a late winner from the spot.

Reading secured a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough on home turf. Alen Halilovic's 55th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

That victory helped the Royals climb up to ninth place in the table with 13 points garnered from nine games. Derby County's points deduction means they occupy the bottom spot and currently have a deficit of -2 points.

Derby County vs Reading Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 50 occasions in the past and Reading boast a better record with 26 victories to their name.

Derby County were victorious in 15 games while nine previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in April when goals from Michael Olise, George Puscas and Lucas Joao gave Reading a 3-0 home victory.

The hosts have picked up just one win all season while Reading are currently on a three-game winning run.

Derby County form guide: L-W-D-L-D

Reading form guide: W-W-W-D-L

Derby County vs Reading Team News

Derby County

Colin Kazim-Richards (achilles tendon) and Krystian Bielik (ACL) have both been sidelined by injuries while Festy Ebosele is a doubt for the visit of Reading.

Goalkeeper Kelle Roos is suspended for the game due to his red card on Saturday and his spot in goal is likely to be taken by Ryan Allsop.

Injuries: Colin Kazim-Richards, Krystian Bielik

Doubtful: Festy Ebosele

Suspension: Kelle Roos

Reading

The visitors have been decimated by injuries and currently have several players sidelined by fitness issues.

Michael Morrison, Tom Holmes, Liam Moore, Andy Rinomhota, Tom McIntyre, Scott Dann, Femi Azeez, Yakou Meite, Lucas Joao and Felipe Araruna are all unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Michael Morrison, Tom Holmes, Liam Moore, Andy Rinomhota, Tom McIntyre, Scott Dann, Femi Azeez, Yakou Meite, Lucas Joao, Felipe Araruna

Suspension: None

Derby County vs Reading Predicted XI

Derby County Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ryan Allsop (GK); Lee Buchanan, Curtis Davies, Phil Jagielka, Nathan Bryne; Graeme Shinnie, Max Bird; Louie Sibley, Rave Morrison, Sam Baldock; Kamil Jozwiak

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luke Southwood (GK); Abdul Rahman Baba, Andy Yiadom, Josh Laurent, Dejan Tetek; Danny Drinkwater, Tom Dele-Bashiru; Ovie Ejaria, Hohn Swift, Alen Halilovic; Junior Hoilett

Derby County vs Reading Prediction

Derby manager Wayne Rooney has vowed to stay on and steady the ship despite the current malaise affecting his club but it is inarguable that his side will be massively affected.

Reading's strong run of form in recent weeks looks set to continue with a narrow victory away from home.

Prediction: Derby County 1-2 Reading

Edited by Peter P