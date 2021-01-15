Derby County vs Rotherham United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

With the COVID-19 outbreak at the club now behind them, Derby County return to EFL Championship action against Rotherham United on Saturday.

The Rams have a huge game against the visitors, who are also in the bottom three at the moment.

Derby are three points above Rotherham in the standings, but have played two games more than Saturday's opponents.

However, with Sheffield Wednesday not playing this weekend, a win for Derby could see them go out of the relegation zone, at least for the moment.

Last weekend, a young Derby side lost 2-0 to Chorley Town in the FA Cup, with a number of first-team players unavailable for that match due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the club.

The last four matches have been an encapsulation of Derby's season so far. They have not been able to build any sort of momentum, with two wins followed swiftly by losses.

Rotherham won just one of the six Championship clashes that they played in the month of December. They have also not played a game in the league since the end of December, with COVID-19 disrupting schedules across the leagues in England.

In the FA Cup last weekend, Rotherham put up a spirited effort against Everton at Goodison Park, but still lost 2-1.

🗞️ | Warne's pre-Derby County press highlights



Paul Warne spoke to the press ahead of his side's trip to Pride Park this weekend, here are his press highlights #rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProudhttps://t.co/Pu6YQoKBfd — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) January 14, 2021

Derby County vs Rotherham United Head-to-Head

Derby County have won 18 times against Rotherham in the past, while losing 14. In total, 17 of the previous 49 clashes between these two teams have ended in draws.

Derby County form guide: L-L-W-L-W

Rotherham United form guide: L-L-L-W-L

Derby County vs Rotherham United Team News

Derby County

Derby will have Martyn Waghorn back again, after he served a three-match suspension. Tom Lawrence is also set to return from injury and start this game. There are no known injury or fitness concerns for Derby at the moment.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rotherham United

Freddie Ladapo, Clark Robertson and Shaun MacDonald have all returned to training for Rotherham. However, all three are unlikely to be risked from the start for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Freddie Ladapo, Clark Robertson, Shaun MacDonald

Suspended: None

Derby County vs Rotherham United Predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Marshall; Nathan Byrne, Andre Wisdom, Matt Clarke, Craig Forsyth; Graeme Shinnie, Krysztian Bielik, Jason Knight; Martyn Waghorn, Colin Kazim-Richards, Tom Lawrence

Rotherham United Predicted XI (5-4-1): Viktor Johansson; Matthew Olosunde, Angus MacDonald, Michael Ihiekwe, Richard Wood, Wes Harding; Kyle Vassell, Jamie Lindsay, Daniel Barlaser, Ben Wiles; Michael Smith

Derby County vs Rotherham United Prediction

This will be a difficult game for this struggling Derby side. However, they have shown that, on their day, they can beat the teams around them in the Championship.

We are predicting a narrow win for Wayne Rooney's side.

Prediction: Derby County 2-1 Rotherham United